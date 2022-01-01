Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Holly Ridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Holly Ridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Holly Ridge

Holly Ridge's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Juice & smoothies
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Holly Ridge restaurants

Diver image

 

Diver

809 Roland ave, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Half Twist
plain yogurt, lemon juice, turmeric root , ginger, vanilla, honey, frozen mango,
Fruit Smoothie
Pick 1-3 Fruits. Smoothie base is Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract and Dates.
Juice No. 2$8.00
pineapple, carrots, cucumber, apple, lemon, tbsp turmeric
More about Diver
High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill

614 N New River Dr, Surf City

Avg 4.1 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Topsail Salad w/ Chicken$14.99
Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins over mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.
Tenders (5)$12.99
5 Chicken Tenderloins tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Chicken Wings (8)$12.99
8 Wings tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
More about High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

Breezeway Restaurant - Topsail Beach

634 Channel Blvd., Topsail Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Breezeway Restaurant - Topsail Beach
JM’s On The Water image

 

JM’s On The Water

602-B Roland Ave, Surf City

No reviews yet
More about JM’s On The Water

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Holly Ridge

Burritos

Map

More near Holly Ridge to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Morehead City

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston