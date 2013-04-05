Margherita Pizza Co. & Wine Bar

Restaurant info

Located in the beach community of Surf City/Topsail Island, NC this family owned pizzeria and wine bar will impress your taste buds! The Renna Family moved from Long Island, NY in 2019 where they owned a famous pizzeria in the Hamptons for 25 years. Furthermore, Lorenzo brought his love of good food and family values when he moved to America from Italy when he was 19 years old and did not know any English. He met his wife, Diane, and they married and had three kids. Eventually, Lorenzo became an American Citizen and He truly lives the American Dream! His passion for pizza, food and wine are intertwined with his being. Whether you dine in or take out from Margherita Pizza Co, you will feel like you are apart of their family. Locals and vacationers alike will enjoy exceptional wood-fired pizzas, salads, and desserts made of fresh and healthy ingredients along with high end wine and beer collections. Stop by and say "Ciao" !!!