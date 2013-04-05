Restaurant header imageView gallery

Margherita Pizza Co. & Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

112 Charlie Medlin Drive - Unit A

Surf City, NC 28445

FOOD

Appetizers

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

ricotta, pecorino roman, fresh mozz infused into pizza dough

Stromboli

$14.00

salame, sausage, pecorino romano, fresh mozz bread

Antipasto

$14.00

wood roasted veggies, hot sopressata, mixed cheeses, gaeta olives

Diane's Chicken Meatballs

$15.00

topped with san marzano marinara and fresh basil

Garlic Knots

$14.00

served with our homemade san marzano marinara

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crispy romaine hearts, wood fired croutons, mixed with homemade caesar dressing

Handmade Caprese

$14.00

fresh mozz, garden tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO

Farmer's Market Salad

$12.00

What's freshly available seasonally

Wood Fire Pizza

Cheese Pizza/ BYO

$12.00
Queen Margherita Pizza

Queen Margherita Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomatoes, wood fired red peppers, fresh mozz, basil, EVOO

San Gennaro Pizza

$16.00

sausage, wood fired red peppers, onions, basil, EVOO

Bianca Pizza

$16.00

ricotta, fresh mozz, pecorino romano, fontina, EVOO

Gabagool Pizza

$16.00

capicola, pancetta, provolone, san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozz, EVOO

TO N.Y. Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozz, reggiano, pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

fired roasted chicken, mozz, home made blue cheese, chopped red onions

Puttanesca Pizza

$16.00

marinara, anchovy, gaeta olives, basil, EVOO (no cheese)

Consigliere Pizza

$16.00

baked eggplant, marscapone, san marzano tomatoes

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Classic Italian Cannoli

$7.00

NY Cheese Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Bistro Cake

$8.50

Carmel Crumb Dessert

$8.50

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$8.50

Keywest Key Lime Pie

$8.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Creme Brulee

$8.50

Tahitian Vanilla Gelato

$4.00

Argentine Sea Salt Carmel Gelato

$4.00

Chocolate Gelato

$4.00

Mystery Gelato

$4.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Tea

$2.50

Decaf Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Boylan Diet Cane Cola - 12oz glass bottle

$4.75

made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Cane Cola - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Ginger Ale - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Root Beer - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Shirley Temple - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Black Cherry - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

made with pure cane sugar

Aqua Panna - 16.9 oz glass bottle

$4.75

Italian natural spring water

San Pellegrino - 1 liter glass bottle

$6.00

Italian natural sparkling water

San Pell Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$4.00

Italian sparkling water made with oranges

San Pell Lemon Sparkling Water

$4.00

Italian sparkling water made with lemons

Bottled Water

$2.00

Draft

Modelo Draft Beer

$6.00

draft import beer

Peroni Draft Beer

$6.00

draft import beer

Salty Turtle Hazy IPA Draft

$8.00

draft IPA NC

Processo Draft

$7.00

processo draft

Mimosa

$7.50

Processo with OJ

Housemade Sicilian Sangria

$7.00

sangria

Rotating Special Draft

$7.00

draft beer

Rotating Special Draft

$8.00

draft IPA beer

Wine

GLS 14 Hands Merlot

$8.50

WA 2018 red glass

GLS Ca'Montini Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Italy 2020 white glass

GLS Chloe Prosecco

$10.00

Italy rose bubbly glass

GLS Fleurs de Praire

$12.00

France rose glass

GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$8.50

CA red

GLS Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$7.00

CA white chardonnay glass

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

New Zealand 2021 white glass

GLS Luna di Luna

$9.00

Italy 2020 red blend 60% merlot, 40% Cabernet glass

GLS Meiomi Bright

$12.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

CA red

GLS Prophecy Red Blend

$8.50

CA 2019 Zinfandel, syrah, merlot, cabernet

GLS Renzo Chianti Reserva

$12.00

Italian red 2018 glass

GLS The Path Chardonnay

$8.50

CA 2020 white chardonnay glass

BTL The Path Chardonnay

$36.00

CA 2020 white chardonnay bottle

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

New Zealand 2021 white bottle

BTL Ca'Montini Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Italy 2020 white bottle

BTL Chloe Prosecco

$40.00

Italy rose bubbly bottle

BTL Fleurs de Praire

$48.00

France rose bottle

BTL Renzo Chianti Reserva

$48.00

Italian red 2018 bottle

BTL Luna di Luna

$36.00

Italy 2020 red blend 60% merlot, 40% Cabernet bottle

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Italy white bottle

BTL FF Coppola

$40.00

CA red bottle

BTL Whispering Angel

$44.00

France Premium rose bottle

BTL The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

CA Napa Valley red bottle

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

CA red bottle

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the beach community of Surf City/Topsail Island, NC this family owned pizzeria and wine bar will impress your taste buds! The Renna Family moved from Long Island, NY in 2019 where they owned a famous pizzeria in the Hamptons for 25 years. Furthermore, Lorenzo brought his love of good food and family values when he moved to America from Italy when he was 19 years old and did not know any English. He met his wife, Diane, and they married and had three kids. Eventually, Lorenzo became an American Citizen and He truly lives the American Dream! His passion for pizza, food and wine are intertwined with his being. Whether you dine in or take out from Margherita Pizza Co, you will feel like you are apart of their family. Locals and vacationers alike will enjoy exceptional wood-fired pizzas, salads, and desserts made of fresh and healthy ingredients along with high end wine and beer collections. Stop by and say "Ciao" !!!

Location

112 Charlie Medlin Drive - Unit A, Surf City, NC 28445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

