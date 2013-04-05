All Day Items

Lunch Specials

Any 2 Slices

$5.99

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

2 Liter

$3.99

Appetizer

Calamari

$13.99

Bruschetta

$9.79

Fried Ravioli

$9.79

Garlic Knots

$4.07

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.79

Jumbo Wings

$10.81+

Cold Antipasto

$14.42

Prosciutto, Genoa salami, auricchio provolone, balsamic marinated eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, kalamata olives & mixed greens

Garlic Bread

$4.64

Hot Antipasto

$17.51

Caprese

$9.79

Mac N Cheese

$7.73

Soup & Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Full House Salad

$8.99

Side Spinach Salad

$5.95

Full Spinach Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Full Caesar Salad

$8.99

Side Rustic Salad

$7.99

Full Rustic Salad

$12.99

Side Adriatic Salad

$5.99

Full Adriatic Salad

$9.99

Pasta e Fagioli

$4.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Italian Specialties

Lasagna Napolitana

$18.54

(L) Manicotti

$12.36

(L) Eggplant Rollatini

$13.39

(L) Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.33

(L) Ravioli Marinara

$12.36

(L) Baked Penne

$11.33

(L) Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.33

(L) Arrabiatti

$12.36

(L) Bolognese

$12.36

(L) Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.36

(L) Penne a la Rosa

$11.33

(L) Chicken Carbonara

$14.42

(L) Chicken Parmigiana

$13.39

(L) Spaghetti Marinara

$9.33

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.31

Eggplant Parm Hero

$12.31

Meatball Parm

$12.31

Veal Parm Hero

$17.31

Italian Combo

$12.31

Steak Philly Cheese Steak

$12.87

Chicken Philly Cheese

$12.87

Mediterranean Eggplant

$12.31

Veggie Hero

$12.31

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$12.31

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.31

1/2 Chicken Parm Hero

$9.25

1/2 Eggplant Parm Hero

$9.75

1/2 Meatball Parm Hero

$9.25

1/2 Veal Parm Hero

$12.75

1/2 Italian Combo

$9.25

1/2 Steak Philly Cheese

$9.75

1/2 Chicken Philly

$9.75

1/2 Mediteranean Eggplant

$9.25

1/2 Veggie Hero

$9.25

1/2 Sausage & Peppers Hero

$9.25

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Traditional N.Y. Style Pizza

10" Personal

$9.27

14" Medium

$16.48

18" Large

$18.54

Sicilian

$11.33+

Designer Pizza

10" Supreme

$18.54

10" Meat Lovers

$15.45

10" Margherita

$13.39

10" Hawaiian

$13.90

10" Chachi

$14.42

10" Crostada

$12.36

10" Momma Mia!

$17.00

14" Supreme

$28.84

14" Meat Lovers

$25.75

14" Margherita

$23.69

14" Hawaiian

$23.69

14" Chachi

$23.69

14" Crostada

$21.63

14" Momma Mia!

$27.81

14" Designer 1/2 and 1/2

18" Supreme

$31.93

18" Meat Lovers

$27.81

18" Margherita

$25.75

18" Hawaiian

$25.75

18" Chachi

$25.75

18" Crostada

$23.69

18" Momma Mia!

$29.87

18" Designer 1/2 & 1/2

Chicken Pizza

10" Parmigiana

$12.88

10" Buffalo

$11.33

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Tomato

$14.42

10" Franco Nucci

$13.39

10" BBQ Chicken & Red Onion

$13.39

10" Bruschetta Chicken

$13.36

10" Cowboy

$18.54

10" Pesto Chicken

$15.45

14" Parmigiana

$20.60

14" Buffalo

$19.05

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Tomato

$22.66

14" Franco Nucci

$21.63

14" BBQ Chicken & Red Onion

$21.63

14" Bruschetta Chicken

$23.69

14" Cowboy

$28.84

14" Pesto Chicken

$24.72

18" Parmigiana

$22.66

18" Buffalo

$21.63

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Tomato

$24.72

18" Franco Nucci

$23.69

18" BBQ Chicken & Red Onion

$23.69

18" Bruschetta Chicken

$25.75

18" Cowboy

$31.93

18" Pesto Chicken

$26.78

Veggie Pizza

10" White

$12.88

10" Giardina

$14.42

10" Greek

$17.51

10" Rustica

$15.45

10" Veg-Out

$16.48

10" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$14.42

14" White

$21.63

14" Giardina

$24.72

14" Greek

$25.75

14" Rustica

$25.75

14" Veg-Out

$26.78

14" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$22.66

18" White

$23.69

18" Giardina

$26.78

18" Greek

$27.81

18" Rustica

$27.81

18" Veg-Out

$28.84

18" Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$24.72

Stromboli & Calzone

Small Stromboli

$12.36

Large Stomboli

$20.60

Cheese Calzone

$10.04

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Kids Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Baked Penne

$8.00

Kids Bolognese

$8.50

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Butter

$6.00

Kids 8" Pizza

$8.50

Kids Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Kids Side of Veggies

$3.00

Sides & Extras

Side of Meatballs (2)

$5.66

Side of Sausage (2)

$5.66

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Chips

$3.25

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side of Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pint of Chicken Salad

$8.00

Side of Pasta

$5.66

Fresh Mozzarella (1lb)

$8.25

Side Alfredo (8oz)

$5.75

Side of A ls Rosa (8oz)

$5.75

Side of Bolognese

$6.75

Side of Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Dressings & Sauces

4oz Italian Dressing

$1.25

8oz Italian Dressing

$2.50

16oz Italian Dressing

$5.00

4oz Balsamic Dressing

$1.25

8oz Balsamic Dressing

$2.50

16oz Balsamic Dressing

$5.00

4oz Caesar Dressing

$1.25

8oz Caesar Dressing

$2.50

16oz Caesar Dressing

$5.00

4oz Ranch Dressing

$1.25

8oz Ranch Dressing

$2.50

16oz Ranch Dressing

$5.00

4oz Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.75

8oz Bleu Cheese Dressing

$3.50

16oz Bleu Cheese Dressing

$7.00

4oz Roasted Shallot Dressing

$2.25

8oz Roasted Shallot Dressing

$4.50

16oz Roasted Shallot Dressing

$9.00

4oz Marinara

$1.25

8oz Marinara

$2.50

16oz Marinara

$5.00

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.25

8oz Pizza Sauce

$2.50

16oz Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Zeppole

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.25

Dinner Entrees

(D) Italian Specialties

Lasagna Napolitana

$18.54

(D) Manicotti

$17.51

(D) Eggplant Rollatini

$18.54

(D) Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.48

(D) Ravioli Marinara

$17.51

(D) Baked Penne

$16.48

(D) Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.48

(D) Arrabiatti

$17.51

(D) Bolognese

$17.51

(D) Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.51

(D) Penne a la Rosa

$16.48

(D) Chicken Carbonara

$18.54

(D) Chicken Parmigiana

$18.54

(D) Spaghetti Marinara

$12.33

Slices

Slices

Cheese Slice

$2.85

Designer Slices

BBQ Chicken

$3.60

Supreme

$4.35

White

$3.60

Hawaiian

$3.60

Meat Lovers

$3.85

Designer Slice

$3.60

Veggie Slice

$3.85

Crostada

$3.60

Sicilian

$3.85

Drinks

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

2 Liter

$3.75