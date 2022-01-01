Oval & Ale

Restaurant info

Artisan Pizza, Craft Beer, and Wine served in a friendly environment with outdoor seating and a picnic area! Our Roman Pizza recipe, Pinsa, is a lighter, healthier version of a traditional pizza. Pinsa has a unique crunchy outside with a soft inside, hand-stretched to perfection in the traditional oval shape. Yes - that's the Oval! The result is a more digestible, low gluten, low calorie, and low fat flatbread crust.