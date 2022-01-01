Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oval & Ale

13 Reviews

47 S Hampstead Village Dr

Hampstead, NC 28443

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Traditional
BBQ Chicken Pinsa

Quick Eats

Bruschetta

$9.00

Fresh Tomato Salad • Garlic Olive Oil Drizzle • Toasted Pinsa

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella• Roma Tomato • Basil • Garlic • EVOO • Spring Mix

Cacio E Pepe

$7.50+

"Cheese and Pepper" • Pinsa • Mozzarella • Parmesan • Black Pepper • EVOO

Pesto Parm Pinsa

$8.00+

Pinsa • Basil Pesto • Parmesan

Hummus Platter

$10.00

Jumbo Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$11.00

Jumbo Garlic Butter Glazed Pretzel served with Spicy Brown Mustard and a Homemade Red Oak Beer and Prosciutto Cheese Sauce.

Pistachios 1.5 oz Bag

Pistachios 1.5 oz Bag

$2.00

*Broken* Jumbo Pretzel and Beer Cheese Special

$10.00Out of stock

Our same Jumbo Garlic Butter Glazed Pretzel, but these are pretzel pieces! Served with Spicy Brown Mustard and a Homemade Red Oak Beer and Prosciutto Cheese Sauce.

Salads & Soups

Patio Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Greens • Cherry Tomato • Cucumber • Roasted Broccoli • Cranberry Raisins • Fresh Mozzarella • House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.00

Homemade - San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Splash of Heavy Cream. Made with Vegetable Broth. Topped with Croutons and Fresh Basil.

Butternut Squash Soup

$4.50

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$7.00

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Your choice of Soup and a Grilled Pinsa Cheese with Sliced Roma Tomatoes, White Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

Specials

Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.00

Homemade - San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Splash of Heavy Cream. Made with Vegetable Broth. Topped with Croutons and Fresh Basil.

*** Shrimp Pesto Pinsa

$11.00+

Pesto and Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato, and House Seasoned Large Shrimp topped with Fresh Parsley

Portabella and Burrata Pinsa

$11.00+

Ricotta and Garlic Base, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Marinated Portabella Mushroom, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Fresh Basil, Salt and Pepper, Balsamic Drizzle Burrata is an Italian Cow Milk cheese, made from Mozzarella and Cream. The outer casing is solid cheese, while the inside contains stracciatella and cream, giving it an unusual, soft texture.

Hot Sausage, Peppers and Onion Pinsa

Hot Sausage, Peppers and Onion Pinsa

$10.00+Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Hot Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Caramelized Onions - drizzled with a Hot Pepper Oil, Parsley and Red Pepper Flakes.

Caprese Margherita Pinsa

$8.50+

Marinara Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pinsa

Buffalo Chicken Pinsa

$10.00+

Buffalo Ricotta Base, Shredded Mozzarella and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Breaded Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, and Scallions with a Buffalo Drizzle.

S'mores Dessert Pinsa

S'mores Dessert Pinsa

$7.00

Small Pinsa, Chocolate Morsels, Crushed Graham Crackers, Marshmallows

Jumbo Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$11.00

Jumbo Garlic Butter Glazed Pretzel served with Spicy Brown Mustard and a Homemade Red Oak Beer and Prosciutto Cheese Sauce.

Apple Pie Pinsa

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Red Delicious Apples served over a Small Pinsa with a Homemade Vanilla Icing

Staff Creation! Chicken Saltimbocca Pinsa

$12.00+Out of stock

*Broken* Jumbo Pretzel and Beer Cheese Special

$10.00Out of stock

Our same Jumbo Garlic Butter Glazed Pretzel, but these are pretzel pieces! Served with Spicy Brown Mustard and a Homemade Red Oak Beer and Prosciutto Cheese Sauce.

Pinsa

Traditional

$7.50+

Traditional Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita

$8.00+

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Caprese Margherita Pinsa

$8.50+

Marinara Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

White Pinsa

$8.50+

Ricotta and Fresh Garlic • Shredded Mozzarella • Fresh Mozzarella • Roma Tomato • Fresh Basil

BBQ Chicken Pinsa

$9.00+

Garlic Olive Oil Base • Shredded White Cheddar and Mozzarella • Caramelized Onion Crumbled Bacon • Breaded Chicken • BBQ Drizzle

Veggie Pinsa

$9.00+

Garlic Olive Oil • Fresh Garlic • Fresh Spinach • Caramelized Onion • Roasted Broccoli • Mushroom • Cherry Tomato • Vegan Mozzarella Cheese

Greek Pinsa

$9.00+

Garlic Olive Oil • Fresh Garlic • Spinach • Artichoke Heart • Roasted Red Pepper • Kalamata Olive • Feta Cheese

Prosciutto Pinsa

$10.00+

Garlic Olive Oil • Shredded Mozzarella • Caramelized Onion • Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella • Finished with Arugula

Chicken Pesto

$9.00+

Pesto Ricotta Base • Shredded Mozzarella • Grilled Chicken • Roma Tomato • Fresh Basil

Meat Lover

$10.00+

Tomato Sauce • Shredded Mozzarella • Sausage • Pepperoni • Meatball

Build Your Own

$7.50+
Buffalo Chicken Pinsa

Buffalo Chicken Pinsa

$10.00+

Buffalo Ricotta Base, Shredded Mozzarella and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Breaded Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, and Scallions with a Buffalo Drizzle.

Portabella and Burrata Pinsa

$11.00+

Ricotta and Garlic Base, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Marinated Portabella Mushroom, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Fresh Basil, Salt and Pepper, Balsamic Drizzle Burrata is an Italian Cow Milk cheese, made from Mozzarella and Cream. The outer casing is solid cheese, while the inside contains stracciatella and cream, giving it an unusual, soft texture.

*** Shrimp Pesto Pinsa

$11.00+

Pesto and Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato, and House Seasoned Large Shrimp topped with Fresh Parsley

Desserts

New! Burry Chocolates

Retail Packaging from our Neighbors at Burry Chocolates!

CookieTree Megabite Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Apple Pie Pinsa

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Red Delicious Apples served over a Small Pinsa with a Homemade Vanilla Icing

S'mores Dessert Pinsa

S'mores Dessert Pinsa

$7.00

Small Pinsa, Chocolate Morsels, Crushed Graham Crackers, Marshmallows

Cookie Tree Brownie Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Kids

Kids Cheese

$7.50

Kids Pepperoni

$8.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink (Pepsi Products - Self Serve)

$2.00

Fountain drinks are self-service and free refills! Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mist Twist, Fruit Punch Gatorade, Pink Lemonade, Dr. Peppe, Mug Root Beer, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea. Fountain drinks are self-service and free refills!

Tropicana Orange Juice - 10 oz

$2.00

Panacea Triple Berry Ginger Kombucha Wilmington NC (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

12oz Bottle - Panacea Brewing - Wilmington NC

Panacea Blueberry Lavender Kombucha Wilmington NC (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

12oz Bottle - Panacea Brewing - Wilmington NC

Pellegrino 16.9 oz Bottle

$2.50

Cans and Bottles

Bill's Brewing Black Forest Oktoberfest 6%

$6.00

Wilmington, NC Marzen - Oktoberfest - Full-bodied Marzen Lager with notes of Caramelized Honey and Woodsy Aromatics.

Bill's Brewing Wave Break American IPA 6.5% 12 oz Can NC

$5.00

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Budweiser Can

$3.50
Flat Rock Cherry Poppin Herbed Cider 6% 16 oz Can NC

Flat Rock Cherry Poppin Herbed Cider 6% 16 oz Can NC

$6.50

Flat Rock Cider Company Apple Cider 6% 16 oz NC

$6.50

Flat Rock Cider Company Tropical Pineapple 6.5% 16 oz NC

$6.50
Flat Rock Cider Semi Tart Blackberry 6% 16 oz NC

Flat Rock Cider Semi Tart Blackberry 6% 16 oz NC

$6.50Out of stock

Flat Rock Wa-Tang Cider 16 oz Can 6%

$6.50Out of stock

With a mouth-watering Watermelon forward and a bright Tangerine finish, this will be the perfect cider to bring in the spring!

Heineken Can

$4.00

Heineken Non Alcoholic 0.0

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$3.50

Miller Lite Can

$3.50

Panacea Hard Kombucha Peach Basil 5% 12 oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

Panacea Hard Kombucha Pineapple Hops 7%

$5.00

R&D Brewing Passionfruit Gose 4.5% 12 oz Can - NC

$5.00

Raleigh, NC - A low gravity Gose-style ale fermented with Passionfruit puree. Tropical passionfruit dominates the aroma and flavor and is backed by a refreshing tart finish.

SABE Margarita 250 ml can

SABE Margarita 250 ml can

$7.00

Our Margarita is true to the agave with no triple sec or orange liqueur overpowering the agave notes. Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar. 14% ABV 131 calories, 6.5g sugar, 8.0g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all natural

Sam Adams Non Alcoholic Just The Haze - 0.5% - 12 oz Can

$3.50

Hazy, Juicy, Non-Alcoholic IPA

Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Dragon Fruit Pear 5% NC

$5.00

Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Huckleberry Lemon 5% NC

$5.00

Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Orange Raspberry 5% NC

$5.00Out of stock

Light, subtle, orange raspberry hard seltzer.

Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Pineapple 5% NC

$5.00

Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Watermelon Acai 5% NC

$5.00
Strainge Beast Passionfruit, Hops and Blood Orange Hard Kombucha 7% 12oz Can

Strainge Beast Passionfruit, Hops and Blood Orange Hard Kombucha 7% 12oz Can

$4.50

Hard Kombucha, 7% ABV Eager tropical, peach, and apricot notes jump from the aroma, enhanced by a fruity hop blend. Bright citrus anchors each sip, while hints of floral tea sing a sly harmony.

Yuengling Lager Can

$3.50

Wine

Cavit Pinot Noir 187 ml

$6.00Out of stock

Woodbridge Merlot 187 ml

$6.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$7.00

Prosecco and Orange Juice $8.50

Make your own Mimosa? A 187 ml Lunetta Prosecco and a 10 oz Tropicana Orange Juice. Don't forget to grab your ice!

Rose Water - Dry Rose Wine - Sparkling Water 4.9% 69 Cal 250 ml Can

$6.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 250 ML Can

$8.00

COLOR: Very pale yellow AROMA: Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. APPELLATION: New Zealand

Seaglass Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

BABE Pinot Grigio with Bubbles 250 ml

$5.00

Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Blend

$7.00

Chilean Bordeaux Blend - Cabernet Sauvignon / Merlot

Schmitt Sohne Blue Riesling Glass

$7.00

Field + Creek Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

Cavit Pinot Noir 187 ml

$6.00Out of stock

Woodbridge Merlot 187 ml

$6.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$7.00Out of stock

19 Crimes Hard Chard

$7.00Out of stock

Lunetta Prosecco

$7.00

Prosecco and Orange Juice $8.50

Make your own Mimosa? A 187 ml Lunetta Prosecco and a 10 oz Tropicana Orange Juice. Don't forget to grab your ice!

Roscato Moscato Can 250 ml

$5.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 250 ML Can

$8.00

COLOR: Very pale yellow AROMA: Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. APPELLATION: New Zealand

Seaglass Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

BABE Pinot Grigio with Bubbles 250 ml

$5.00

Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Blend

$7.00

Chilean Bordeaux Blend - Cabernet Sauvignon / Merlot

Schmitt Sohne Blue Riesling Glass

$7.00

Wine - Half Bottle

Imagery Chardonnay 375 ML (2 Glasses)

$15.00

Crisp and elegant, this Chardonnay radiates aromas of apple, lime and pear. Subtle oak and and a touch of Chenin Blanc, boost this wine’s brightness and overall liveliness. Balanced flavors of green apple and vanilla, followed by complex layers of fruit and spice lead to an elegant creamy finish. Natural varietal characteristics of Chardonnay shine through without being overshadowed by dominant oak notes. Blend: 95% Chardonnay, 5% Chenin Blanc

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 - Half Bottle

$15.00

California- Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. A firm and approachable structure with a balanced and long finish.

St Francis Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Half Bottle

$15.00

Balanced and vibrant, this medium-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon shows off expressive aromas and flavors of dark, red fruits and berries with notes of black licorice, cocoa powder, dried sage, and toast. the oak is well integrated for good structure and a smooth, lingering finish.

Wine By the Bottle

Imagery Chardonnay 375 ML (2 Glasses)

$15.00

Crisp and elegant, this Chardonnay radiates aromas of apple, lime and pear. Subtle oak and and a touch of Chenin Blanc, boost this wine’s brightness and overall liveliness. Balanced flavors of green apple and vanilla, followed by complex layers of fruit and spice lead to an elegant creamy finish. Natural varietal characteristics of Chardonnay shine through without being overshadowed by dominant oak notes. Blend: 95% Chardonnay, 5% Chenin Blanc

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 - Half Bottle

$15.00

California- Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. A firm and approachable structure with a balanced and long finish.

Pinot Grigio - Borghese

$30.00

Italy - Fruit intensity - think green apple, green pear, white peach - followed by a strong mineral presence and balanced by fresh acidity and smooth body. Ideal for every day.

Sauvignon Blanc - Seeker

$28.00Out of stock

New Zealand - Pale lemon straw with a green hue. Vibrant aromas of fresh lemons and limes, green apple, thai basil and a touch of floral honey. Slides across the palate seamlessly with crisp fresh fruit notes.

Giesen Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Full Bottle

$26.00

Sliced pears, passion fruit, guava and lemon curd on the nose. Medium-bodied with bright acidity and a fresh, fruity and crisp palate. This Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is aromatically expressive and generously flavored with freshly cut herbs, scrumptious tropical fruit with subtle notes of blackcurrant leaf.

14 Hands Riesling Full Bottle - 2017

$20.00

Washington State - 2017 - This crisp Riesling shows bright flavors of apple, pear and apricot with an ideal balance of minerality and acidity, ending with an intriguing sweet, yet tart finish.

Fess Parker Riesling 2020 - Santa Barbara County

Fess Parker Riesling 2020 - Santa Barbara County

$26.00
Conservancy Chardonnay 2018 Sonoma County

Conservancy Chardonnay 2018 Sonoma County

$28.00

Sonoma County Fruity, Juicy & Smooth, Oaky & Crisp & Lively. Yellow straw color. Creamy, toasty aromas and flavors of pâte à choux, vanilla pastry cream, and cinnamon-sugar pretzels with a satiny, vibrant, dryish light-to-medium body and an even, complex, medium-long finish imparting notes of pineapples in cream and sweet apples with moderate oak flavor. A crisp and clean yet decadently creamy Sonoma Chardonnay that satisfies.

Chop Shop Cabernet Sauvignon - 2020 - Full Bottle

Chop Shop Cabernet Sauvignon - 2020 - Full Bottle

$30.00

California - Paso Robles This is a bold, juicy Cabernet Sauvignon, and what’s in the bottle is approachable, with a fruit-forward personality.

10000 Hours Cabernet Sauvignon - Washington

10000 Hours Cabernet Sauvignon - Washington

$26.00

Washington - Red Wine - Cabernet Sauvignon - Notes of Toasty Oak, Herb, and Dark Fruit. Blackberry and Cherry flavors follow.

19 Crimes Red Blend - Full Bottle

$25.00

Josh Cellars Pinot Noir - Full Bottle

$30.00

Growlers

Now Serving Growlers! Due to how frequently we rotate through kegs, we can not guarantee availability! Must purchase a growler for the first fill.

32 oz Pandamonium

$13.00

64 oz Pandamonium

$24.00

Shirts and Hats

#Pinsoverpizza T-Shirt

$20.00
O&A Hoodie

O&A Hoodie

$40.00
O&A Beanie

O&A Beanie

$18.00

Mugs

O&A Mug

O&A Mug

$18.00

Other

O&A Cup Koozie - Blue

O&A Cup Koozie - Blue

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan Pizza, Craft Beer, and Wine served in a friendly environment with outdoor seating and a picnic area! Our Roman Pizza recipe, Pinsa, is a lighter, healthier version of a traditional pizza. Pinsa has a unique crunchy outside with a soft inside, hand-stretched to perfection in the traditional oval shape. Yes - that's the Oval! The result is a more digestible, low gluten, low calorie, and low fat flatbread crust.

Location

47 S Hampstead Village Dr, Hampstead, NC 28443

Directions

Gallery
Oval & Ale image
Oval & Ale image

