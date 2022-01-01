Oval & Ale
13 Reviews
47 S Hampstead Village Dr
Hampstead, NC 28443
Bruschetta
Fresh Tomato Salad • Garlic Olive Oil Drizzle • Toasted Pinsa
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella• Roma Tomato • Basil • Garlic • EVOO • Spring Mix
Cacio E Pepe
"Cheese and Pepper" • Pinsa • Mozzarella • Parmesan • Black Pepper • EVOO
Pesto Parm Pinsa
Pinsa • Basil Pesto • Parmesan
Hummus Platter
Jumbo Pretzel and Beer Cheese
Jumbo Garlic Butter Glazed Pretzel served with Spicy Brown Mustard and a Homemade Red Oak Beer and Prosciutto Cheese Sauce.
Pistachios 1.5 oz Bag
*Broken* Jumbo Pretzel and Beer Cheese Special
Our same Jumbo Garlic Butter Glazed Pretzel, but these are pretzel pieces! Served with Spicy Brown Mustard and a Homemade Red Oak Beer and Prosciutto Cheese Sauce.
Patio Salad
Mixed Greens • Cherry Tomato • Cucumber • Roasted Broccoli • Cranberry Raisins • Fresh Mozzarella • House Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Creamy Tomato Soup
Homemade - San Marzano Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Splash of Heavy Cream. Made with Vegetable Broth. Topped with Croutons and Fresh Basil.
Butternut Squash Soup
Grilled Cheese and Tomato
Soup and Grilled Cheese
Your choice of Soup and a Grilled Pinsa Cheese with Sliced Roma Tomatoes, White Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
*** Shrimp Pesto Pinsa
Pesto and Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Yellow Pepper, Roasted Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato, and House Seasoned Large Shrimp topped with Fresh Parsley
Portabella and Burrata Pinsa
Ricotta and Garlic Base, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Marinated Portabella Mushroom, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Fresh Basil, Salt and Pepper, Balsamic Drizzle Burrata is an Italian Cow Milk cheese, made from Mozzarella and Cream. The outer casing is solid cheese, while the inside contains stracciatella and cream, giving it an unusual, soft texture.
Hot Sausage, Peppers and Onion Pinsa
Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Hot Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Caramelized Onions - drizzled with a Hot Pepper Oil, Parsley and Red Pepper Flakes.
Caprese Margherita Pinsa
Marinara Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pinsa
Buffalo Ricotta Base, Shredded Mozzarella and Blue Cheese Crumbles, Breaded Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, and Scallions with a Buffalo Drizzle.
S'mores Dessert Pinsa
Small Pinsa, Chocolate Morsels, Crushed Graham Crackers, Marshmallows
Apple Pie Pinsa
Cinnamon Sugar Red Delicious Apples served over a Small Pinsa with a Homemade Vanilla Icing
Staff Creation! Chicken Saltimbocca Pinsa
Traditional
Traditional Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
White Pinsa
Ricotta and Fresh Garlic • Shredded Mozzarella • Fresh Mozzarella • Roma Tomato • Fresh Basil
BBQ Chicken Pinsa
Garlic Olive Oil Base • Shredded White Cheddar and Mozzarella • Caramelized Onion Crumbled Bacon • Breaded Chicken • BBQ Drizzle
Veggie Pinsa
Garlic Olive Oil • Fresh Garlic • Fresh Spinach • Caramelized Onion • Roasted Broccoli • Mushroom • Cherry Tomato • Vegan Mozzarella Cheese
Greek Pinsa
Garlic Olive Oil • Fresh Garlic • Spinach • Artichoke Heart • Roasted Red Pepper • Kalamata Olive • Feta Cheese
Prosciutto Pinsa
Garlic Olive Oil • Shredded Mozzarella • Caramelized Onion • Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella • Finished with Arugula
Chicken Pesto
Pesto Ricotta Base • Shredded Mozzarella • Grilled Chicken • Roma Tomato • Fresh Basil
Meat Lover
Tomato Sauce • Shredded Mozzarella • Sausage • Pepperoni • Meatball
Build Your Own
New! Burry Chocolates
Retail Packaging from our Neighbors at Burry Chocolates!
CookieTree Megabite Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cookie Tree Brownie Chocolate Chip
Fountain Drink (Pepsi Products - Self Serve)
Fountain drinks are self-service and free refills! Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mist Twist, Fruit Punch Gatorade, Pink Lemonade, Dr. Peppe, Mug Root Beer, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea. Fountain drinks are self-service and free refills!
Tropicana Orange Juice - 10 oz
Panacea Triple Berry Ginger Kombucha Wilmington NC (Non Alcoholic)
12oz Bottle - Panacea Brewing - Wilmington NC
Panacea Blueberry Lavender Kombucha Wilmington NC (Non Alcoholic)
12oz Bottle - Panacea Brewing - Wilmington NC
Pellegrino 16.9 oz Bottle
Bill's Brewing Black Forest Oktoberfest 6%
Wilmington, NC Marzen - Oktoberfest - Full-bodied Marzen Lager with notes of Caramelized Honey and Woodsy Aromatics.
Bill's Brewing Wave Break American IPA 6.5% 12 oz Can NC
Bud Light Can
Budweiser Can
Flat Rock Cherry Poppin Herbed Cider 6% 16 oz Can NC
Flat Rock Cider Company Apple Cider 6% 16 oz NC
Flat Rock Cider Company Tropical Pineapple 6.5% 16 oz NC
Flat Rock Cider Semi Tart Blackberry 6% 16 oz NC
Flat Rock Wa-Tang Cider 16 oz Can 6%
With a mouth-watering Watermelon forward and a bright Tangerine finish, this will be the perfect cider to bring in the spring!
Heineken Can
Heineken Non Alcoholic 0.0
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite Can
Panacea Hard Kombucha Peach Basil 5% 12 oz Can
Panacea Hard Kombucha Pineapple Hops 7%
R&D Brewing Passionfruit Gose 4.5% 12 oz Can - NC
Raleigh, NC - A low gravity Gose-style ale fermented with Passionfruit puree. Tropical passionfruit dominates the aroma and flavor and is backed by a refreshing tart finish.
SABE Margarita 250 ml can
Our Margarita is true to the agave with no triple sec or orange liqueur overpowering the agave notes. Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar. 14% ABV 131 calories, 6.5g sugar, 8.0g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all natural
Sam Adams Non Alcoholic Just The Haze - 0.5% - 12 oz Can
Hazy, Juicy, Non-Alcoholic IPA
Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Dragon Fruit Pear 5% NC
Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Huckleberry Lemon 5% NC
Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Orange Raspberry 5% NC
Light, subtle, orange raspberry hard seltzer.
Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Pineapple 5% NC
Sercy Spiked & Sparkling Watermelon Acai 5% NC
Strainge Beast Passionfruit, Hops and Blood Orange Hard Kombucha 7% 12oz Can
Hard Kombucha, 7% ABV Eager tropical, peach, and apricot notes jump from the aroma, enhanced by a fruity hop blend. Bright citrus anchors each sip, while hints of floral tea sing a sly harmony.
Yuengling Lager Can
19 Crimes Red Blend
19 Crimes Hard Chard
Roscato Moscato Can 250 ml
Imagery Chardonnay 375 ML (2 Glasses)
Crisp and elegant, this Chardonnay radiates aromas of apple, lime and pear. Subtle oak and and a touch of Chenin Blanc, boost this wine’s brightness and overall liveliness. Balanced flavors of green apple and vanilla, followed by complex layers of fruit and spice lead to an elegant creamy finish. Natural varietal characteristics of Chardonnay shine through without being overshadowed by dominant oak notes. Blend: 95% Chardonnay, 5% Chenin Blanc
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 - Half Bottle
California- Aromas of ripe black currant, smoke and saddle. Flavors of dark cherry and ripe plum with a hint of vanilla and cocoa. A firm and approachable structure with a balanced and long finish.
St Francis Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Half Bottle
Balanced and vibrant, this medium-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon shows off expressive aromas and flavors of dark, red fruits and berries with notes of black licorice, cocoa powder, dried sage, and toast. the oak is well integrated for good structure and a smooth, lingering finish.
Wine By the Bottle
Pinot Grigio - Borghese
Italy - Fruit intensity - think green apple, green pear, white peach - followed by a strong mineral presence and balanced by fresh acidity and smooth body. Ideal for every day.
Sauvignon Blanc - Seeker
New Zealand - Pale lemon straw with a green hue. Vibrant aromas of fresh lemons and limes, green apple, thai basil and a touch of floral honey. Slides across the palate seamlessly with crisp fresh fruit notes.
Giesen Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc Full Bottle
Sliced pears, passion fruit, guava and lemon curd on the nose. Medium-bodied with bright acidity and a fresh, fruity and crisp palate. This Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is aromatically expressive and generously flavored with freshly cut herbs, scrumptious tropical fruit with subtle notes of blackcurrant leaf.
14 Hands Riesling Full Bottle - 2017
Washington State - 2017 - This crisp Riesling shows bright flavors of apple, pear and apricot with an ideal balance of minerality and acidity, ending with an intriguing sweet, yet tart finish.
Fess Parker Riesling 2020 - Santa Barbara County
Conservancy Chardonnay 2018 Sonoma County
Sonoma County Fruity, Juicy & Smooth, Oaky & Crisp & Lively. Yellow straw color. Creamy, toasty aromas and flavors of pâte à choux, vanilla pastry cream, and cinnamon-sugar pretzels with a satiny, vibrant, dryish light-to-medium body and an even, complex, medium-long finish imparting notes of pineapples in cream and sweet apples with moderate oak flavor. A crisp and clean yet decadently creamy Sonoma Chardonnay that satisfies.
Chop Shop Cabernet Sauvignon - 2020 - Full Bottle
California - Paso Robles This is a bold, juicy Cabernet Sauvignon, and what’s in the bottle is approachable, with a fruit-forward personality.
10000 Hours Cabernet Sauvignon - Washington
Washington - Red Wine - Cabernet Sauvignon - Notes of Toasty Oak, Herb, and Dark Fruit. Blackberry and Cherry flavors follow.
19 Crimes Red Blend - Full Bottle
Josh Cellars Pinot Noir - Full Bottle
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Artisan Pizza, Craft Beer, and Wine served in a friendly environment with outdoor seating and a picnic area! Our Roman Pizza recipe, Pinsa, is a lighter, healthier version of a traditional pizza. Pinsa has a unique crunchy outside with a soft inside, hand-stretched to perfection in the traditional oval shape. Yes - that's the Oval! The result is a more digestible, low gluten, low calorie, and low fat flatbread crust.
47 S Hampstead Village Dr, Hampstead, NC 28443