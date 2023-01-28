Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slice of Life Pizzeria & Pub - Porter's Neck

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

155 Porters Neck Rd

Wilmington, NC 28411

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE BYO Pizza
Dozen Wings
Medium BYO Pizza

Slices

BYO Slice

$2.99

Slice of Cheese

$2.99

Slice Pepperoni

$3.74

Slice Pepperoni and Sausage

$4.74

Slice of Veggie

$4.74

Medium

Medium BYO Pizza

$16.99

MD 14" Cheese

$16.99

MD 14" Pepperoni

$18.99

MD 14" Veggie

$17.99

MD 14" White

$21.99

Large

LARGE BYO Pizza

$18.99

LG 18" Cheese

$18.99

LG 18" Pepperoni

$21.74

Large 18" Pepperoni and Sausage

$21.74

LG 18" Veggie

$21.74

LG 18" White

$25.99

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Pie 10"

$12.99

Gluten Free White

$16.99

Appetizer

Meatball

$3.99

Soup & Salads

Small Greek Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a greek dressing.

Large Greek Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, roma tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and a greek dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.99

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Small Spinach Salad

$8.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions and feta cheese, and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Large Spinach Salad

$10.99

Sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions and feta cheese, and a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.99

Large Pasta Salad

$5.99

Small Pasta Salad

$3.99

Nachos/Quesadillas/Tacos

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

3 Hard Shell Tacos

$11.99

Choice of chicken or ground beef. Comes with cheese, tomatoes and lettuce.

Meat Nachos

$13.99

Choice of ground beef, chicken or steak. Comes with tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and mixed cheese.

Vegetable Nachos

$11.99

Red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green peppers, jalapeños, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, black olives and mixed cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Meat Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of chicken or steak, with mushrooms, scallions and mixed cheese.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.99

Red onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted red peppers, green peppers, spinach, garlic, tomatoes and mixed cheese.

Chips and Queso

$3.99

Chicken Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.99

Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch on request.

Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$18.99

Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch on request.

Subs & Wraps

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.99

Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.

Meatball Sub

$13.99

Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Served with pasta salad. Substitute small salad for 3.99 or soup for 2.99 extra.

Desserts

Peanut butter Chocolate

$6.99

Vanilla, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Key Lime

Key Lime

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

IBC Root Beer (bottle)

$2.99

Juice Boxes

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Sprite

$2.99

Sun Drop

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Cranberry

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

LNM Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Apparel

Ss T-Shirts

$15.00

Ls T-Shirts

$18.00

Hoodies

$40.00

Mesh Hats

$25.00

Winter Caps

$10.00

Womens Shirts

$20.00

EMP Ss T-Shirts

$10.00

EMP Ls T-Shirts

$15.00

EMP Hoodies

$30.00

EMP Mesh Hats

$15.00

EMP Winter Caps

$5.00

EMP Womens Shirts

$15.00

$ Extras Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Dry Rub

$0.50

Siracha Honey

$0.50

Teriaky

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side pizza

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzeria and Pub

Website

Location

155 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

