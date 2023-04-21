Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holy Smokes 1573 Maple Ridge Rd

No reviews yet

1573 Maple Ridge Rd

Wilmington, NC 28411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Plate Meals

Smoked Brisket Plate

$15.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$7.00

BBQ Pork & Mac Taco

$5.00

Teriyaki Chicken Taco

$5.00

Philly Steak Taco

$5.00

Build Your Own Taco

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi Zero

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Starry

$1.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

2 Taco Meal Deal

2 Taco Meal

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Smoking meat and making homemade sides and some tacos

1573 Maple Ridge Rd, Wilmington, NC 28411

