A La Carte Burgers

Americana Burger

$6.99
Lil' Americana Burger

$4.29
Carolina Classic

$6.99
Lil' Carolina Classic

$4.89
Hamburger

$6.59
Lil Hamburger

$3.89
Cheeseburger

$6.99

Fresh 5.5oz beef patty with American cheese

Lil' Cheeseburger

$4.29
Double Cheeseburger

$10.59
Lil ' Double Cheeseburger

$5.79

5.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Triple Cheeseburger

$11.99
Lil' Triple Cheeseburger

$11.59

8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Pimento Cheeseburger

$8.59
Lil' Pimento Cheese Burger

$4.89

Made from Scratch pimento cheese, with bacon

JB&B BBQ Burger

$8.59
Lil' JB&B Burger

$4.89
Shrimp Burger

$5.29
Lil' Shrimp burger

$3.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

A La Carte Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$8.69

with American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese

Lil Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and American cheese.

Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese

Lil Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese

Lil Cheesesteak

$5.99
Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese

Lil Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99
JB&B Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and tang John Boy & Billy's grillin' Sauce

JB&B Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Hand-breded chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and tang John Boy & Billy's grillin' Sauce

Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.69

Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce

Signature Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Hand-breded chicken, hwy 55 sauce , & Pickles

1 Hot Dog

$2.69

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

2 Hot Dog

$4.19
Grilled Cheese

$2.59

American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn

Burgers Meals

#1 Americana Burger Meal

$9.99

5.5 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.

#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal

$9.99

5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese

#3 Pimento Cheeseburger Meal

$11.59

5.5 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese

#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal

$11.59

5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Grillin' Sauce

Double Cheeseburger Meal

$12.99

11 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

#1 Lil' Americana Burger Meal

$7.79

2.75 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.

#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal

$7.79

2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese

#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger Meal

$8.19

2.75 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese

#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal

$8.19

2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Sauce

Build Your Own Burger Meal

$9.99

5.5 ounces of beef

Lil' Build Your Own Burger Meal

$7.79

2.75 ounces of beef

Triple Cheeseburger Meal

$15.25

16.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Lil' Triple Cheeseburger Meal

$11.59

8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Cheesesteak and Famous Sandwiches Meals

#11 Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$12.69

Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese

#12 Cheesesteak Plain Meal

$12.69

Sliced steak, with melted American cheese

Lil' Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$8.69

Cheesesteak with melted American cheese, sautéed bell peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms

#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

$12.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted provolone cheese and melted American cheese

Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

$8.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese

#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$12.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese

#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain Meal

$12.69

Sliced Chicken, with melted American cheese

Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$8.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese

#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal

$12.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese

Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal

$8.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese

Shrimp Po' Boy Meal

$11.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce

Shrimp Burger Meal

$8.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

Lil' Shrimp Burger Meal

$6.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

JB&B Chicken Sandwich

$9.59
Signature Chicken Sandwich Meal

$8.69

Platters and Classic Eats

Shrimp Platter

$9.99

Hand-breaded shrimp piled high. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread

Chopped Steak Platter

$11.99

Fresh seasoned beef, chopped and loaded with sauteed onions & peppers topped with gravy. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread

1 Hot Dog Meal

$6.19

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

2 Hot Dog Meal

$7.99

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

$8.99

4 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink

6 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

$10.99

6 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink

4 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

$8.99

4 Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink

6 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

$10.99

Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink

Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn

Salads