Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marabella Wilmington 6826 Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

6826 1/2 market street

wilmington, NC 28405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese NY Style
Garlic Knots
Marabella

APPETIZERS

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95

Served with Ketchup.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Served with a cup of Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.30
Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.55
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.55
Buffalo Wings (6)

Buffalo Wings (6)

$7.75
Buffalo Wings (12)

Buffalo Wings (12)

$13.95
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$2.95

SALADS

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.70

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers & Roasted peppers.

Caesar Salad

$6.70

Lettuce, Onions, Croutons & Grated cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$8.90

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers, Roasted peppers, Meat and cheeses rolls.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.90

Lettuce, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, & Green peppers.

OLD WORLD PIZZA

Fresh Mozzarella Margherita

Fresh Mozzarella Margherita

$13.10+

Sliced tomatoes & basil 

Mondello

$14.90+

Arugula & prosciutto 

La Romana

$14.90+

Banana peppers, anchovies & kalamata olives 

Trevi

$14.90+

Mushrooms, bacon & provolone

Toscana

$14.90+

Roasted peppers, salami & kalamata olives

Venician

$14.90+

Salami, onions & mushrooms 

Quattro Stagioni

$14.90+

Artichokes, ham & mushrooms 

Capricciosa

$14.90+

Salami, mushrooms, artichokes

Gladiator

Gladiator

$14.90+

Ham, mushrooms, artichokes, salami, kalamata olives & sausage 

Massimo

Massimo

$13.60+

Provolone, ricotta, italian sausage, roasted garlic, olive

NY STYLE PIZZA

Cheese NY Style

Cheese NY Style

$11.20+

Mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Meatlover

Meatlover

$13.60+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Veggie

Veggie

$13.60+

Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Marabella

Marabella

$13.90+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Hawaiian

$13.00+

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

White Pizza

White Pizza

$13.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, grated parmigiana, garlic & olive oil 

Primavera

$13.60+

Diced tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil, mozzarella & tomato sauce 

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.60+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, ranch & hot sauce 

SoHo

SoHo

$13.60+

Feta, mozzarella, fresh spinach, roasted peppers, garlic & olive

Harlem

Harlem

$13.60+

Smoked mozzarella, mozzarella, bacon & pineapple 

PAN PIZZA

Sicilian

$14.90+

Thick crust pan pizza, mozzarella & tomato

Tribeca

$15.70+

Thick crust pan pizza, italian sausage, salami, ham, pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella 

Brooklyn

$14.90+

Thick crust pan pizza with provolone, topped with tomato sauce, grated cheese, olive oil & oregano 

GrandMa

GrandMa

$14.90+

Thin crust pan pizza, tomato sauce, fresh & smoked mozzarella 

PANZEROTTI

Calzone

$8.30

Ham, ricotta & mozzarella

Sausage Roll

$8.30

Sweet sausage, green peppers, onions & mozzarella 

Stromboli

$8.30

Sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella 

Spinach Roll

Spinach Roll

$7.30

Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$8.30

Chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella 

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$7.30

Pepperoni & mozzarella

PASTA

Lasagna

$10.30+

Served with bread

Eggplant Parm. w/Spaghetti

$10.85+

Served with bread

Chicken Parm. w/Spaghetti

$10.85+

Served with bread

Manicotti

$10.30+

Served with bread

Meatballs w/Spaghetti

Meatballs w/Spaghetti

$10.30+

Served with bread

Baked Ziti

$10.30+

Served with bread

SUBS & WRAPS

Philly Steak

$8.75

Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Philly Chicken

$8.75

Chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, mushroom, banana peppers, mozzarella, tomatoes, mayo

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, arugula, olive oil, mozzarella, caesar dressing

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.75

Meatballs, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.75

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.25

Eggplant, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella

All American Sub

$8.75

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil, mayo

Chicken Focaccia

$8.75

Breaded chicken, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, mayo, salt, pepper

Super Sub

$8.75

Ham, salami, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, red vinegar

BLT Club Wrap

$8.25

Turkey, mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo & hot honey

TUSCAN FLATBREAD

1. Firenze Flatbread

1. Firenze Flatbread

$8.75

Prosciutto, salami, grilled artichokes, provolone, arugula, calabrese pepper spread, hot honey

2. Leonardo Flatbread

2. Leonardo Flatbread

$8.75

Capocollo, salami, ricotta spread, arugula, grilled artichokes, grilled eggplant, olive oil, hot honey

3. Grilled Chicken Panini

3. Grilled Chicken Panini

$8.75

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze

4. Caprese Flatbread

4. Caprese Flatbread

$8.75

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto spread, olive oil, balsamic glaze

5. Roast Beef Flatbread

$8.75

Roast beef, provolone, arugula, caramelized onions, calabrese pepper spread

6. Siena Flatbread

6. Siena Flatbread

$8.75

Salami, capocollo, ham, provolone, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, balsamic glaze, olive oil

7. Eggplant Panini

$8.25

Grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze

8. Turkey Flatbread

$8.25

Turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, mayo, hot honey

9. Dante Flatbread

$8.75

Ham, salami, bacon, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, red vinegar

10. Raphael Flatbread

$8.75

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, mayo

BEVERAGES

Pepsi 20oz

$2.89

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.89

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.89

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.89

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.89

Lemonade 20oz

$2.89

Sweet Tea 20oz

$2.89

Unsweet tea 20oz

$2.89

Soda Bottle 20oz

$2.89

Dr. Pepper 2lt

$3.50

Lemonade 2lt

$3.50

Mountain Dew 2lt

$3.50

Sierra Mist. 2lt

$3.50

Pepsi 2lt

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2lt

$3.50

San Pellegrino 8oz

$2.89

Specialty soda

$3.50

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.50
Limoncello

Limoncello

$4.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.50
Vanilla Cannoli

Vanilla Cannoli

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6826 1/2 market street, wilmington, NC 28405

Directions

Gallery
Marabella Wilmington image
Marabella Wilmington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruth's Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 68
6790 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Islands Fresh Mex Grill- Ogden
orange star4.8 • 311
6838 Market St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Pizza- Wilmington - 6756 Gordon Road #190
orange starNo Reviews
6756 gordon road #190 wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
Point Break - Market Street - 7134 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
7134 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
True Blue Butcher and Table
orange star4.5 • 718
1125 Military Cutoff Road Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington - 1055 military cutoff rd suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100 Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston