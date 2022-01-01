Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruth's Kitchen

68 Reviews

$

6790 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28405

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Chicken Tenders

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.35

Water

Coke

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Sundrop

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Pibb

$2.35

Coffee

$2.35

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Hot Tea

$2.35

Hot Chocolate

$2.70

Bottled Water

$2.35

Apple Juice

$2.70

OJ

$2.70

Milk

$2.70

Tomato Juice

$2.70

Choc Milk

$2.70

Chocolate Milk

$2.70

Entrees

Baked Ham

$10.35

BBQ Pork

$10.35

Chicken Livers

$10.75

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.75

Chicken Tenders

$10.75

Chops

$11.35

Country Ham

$10.75

Fried Chicken

$10.75

Grilled Chicken

$10.75

Hamburger Steak

$11.35

Liver & Onions

$10.35

Smoked Sausage

$10.35

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.75

Veggie Plate

$7.95

Pot Roast

$10.75

Grilled Chicken with Spinach Feta Tomatoes

$12.25

Handhelds

Cheese Burger

$6.75+

Hamburger

$6.75+

Open Faced Cheese Burger

$7.15+

BBQ w/ Slaw

$7.15

BLT

$7.15

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25+

Chicken Tender On Bun

$7.50

Club Sandwich

$9.30

Grilled Cheese

$5.55+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

Ham & Cheese

$6.55+

Hot Dog

$4.75

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.65

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$6.60

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.25+

Two Hot Dogs

$7.99

Flounder Sandwich

$17.95

Shrimp Burger

$11.95

Oyster Burger

$13.50

C-Ham Sandwich

$6.50

Catfish Sandwich

$11.45

Soup & Salads

Cup Veggie Soup

$2.70

Bowl Veggie Soup

$3.55

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$3.20

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$4.75

Garden Salad

$5.95

Chef Salad

$8.95

Cup Of Chili

$3.95

Bowl Of Chili

$4.95

Seafood & Steak

9 Oz Ribeye

$17.55

Catfish

$11.50+

Clam Strips

$10.50+

Deviled Crab (3)

$12.35

Flounder

$16.95+

Oysters

$13.15+

Scallops

$14.25+

Shrimp

$13.25+

Surf & Turf

$19.75

For The Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$4.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.10

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.30

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.30

Kids Hamburger

$6.15

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Beets

$2.00

Chocolate Pudding

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Limas

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Okra

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.90

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Rice & Gravy

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Squash

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.90

Toss Salad

$3.90

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

One salmon patty

$3.75

Fried Chicken Breast

$2.65

Fried chicken leg

$2.35

Fried chicken wing

$1.50

Wednesday

Chicken & Pastry

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Cordon Blue

$10.75

Meatloaf & Gravy

$10.75

Pot Roast

$10.75

Condiments

Butter & Jelly

Salt & Pep

Vinegar

Dipping Sauces

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:15 am
DOWNHOME & DELICIOUS! FAMILY RESTAURANT!

6790 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28405

