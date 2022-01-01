Go
Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill image
Bars & Lounges
American

Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

463 Reviews

$$

4240 Market St

Wilmington, NC 28403

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4240 Market St, Wilmington NC 28403

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bill's Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Carniceria Jalisco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bill's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Costa - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capt'n Bill's Backyard Grill

orange star4.6 • 463 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston