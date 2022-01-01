Go
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Porters Neck

Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy
Award winning seafood in a comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!

140 Hays Lane Unit 140

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened white fish, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Blackened Fresh Catch Tacos$15.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chef's choice blackened fresh catch, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Kids Fried Shrimp$7.99
Served with your choice of one side
Kids Pasta$5.99
Our house made marinara over penne pasta with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Texas toast with gooey melted American cheese and your choice of one side
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Kids Grilled Shrimp$9.99
6 jumbo grilled shrimp served with your choice of one side
Kids Fish Sticks$6.99
Lightly breaded & fried pieces of cod served with your choice of one side
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
Oyster Basket$15.99
Lightly breaded & fried Gulf oysters served with fries & coleslaw
Location

140 Hays Lane Unit 140

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

