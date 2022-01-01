Go
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

We’re a passionate group of winemakers and restaurateurs. In 2015 we embarked on an endeavor to bring an exceptional & innovative wine experience to the Front Range. As a négociant winery we began working with winemakers and growers from prominent regions around the country - sourcing grapes, juice, and finished wine to make our brand of Carboy wine. As we’ve grown so has our commitment to Colorado viticulture. Three locations later, we're now embarking on a greater mission; to elevate Colorado wine to the next level and grow the amazing wine industry in the Centennial State. Working hand-in-hand with our grower partners in the Grand Valley, our harvests continue to grow and showcase the immense possibilities in Colorado winemaking.

400 E 7th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)

Rigatoni Mezze$16.00
Tomato basil Parmesan cream. GF Option, Vegetarian.
Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread$11.00
Tomato sauce, Parmesan, basil. GF Option, Vegetarian.
Gov-s Park Burger$15.00
Hand formed beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled red onion, harissa aioli. GF Option
Harris Ranch Petite Filet & Fries$19.00
Pickled red onions, arugula salad, sea salt butter, veal jus. GF
Artichoke & Goat Cheese$12.00
Logan Street Caesar$7.00
Roasted garlic-lemon dressing, Parmesan, parsley, ciabatta croutonso. GF Option, Vegetaran.
Vegan Burger$14.00
House made white bean patty filled with seasonal vegetables, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled red onion, vegan harissa aioli. GF Option
French Fries$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Five Spice Ribs$12.00
Szechuan pepper, cilantro
400 E 7th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
