Casa Del Sabor
Come on in and enjoy!
1200 Vester Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1200 Vester Ave
Springfield OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Backstreet Billiards and Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Los Mariachis
Come on in and enjoy!
The Cork and Board
Come in and enjoy!