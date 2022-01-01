Go
Cask & Pig

We are a New England style gastropub with an eclectic menu influenced by southern barbeque, Portuguese cuisine & local favorites. Many of our menu items are smoked, wood grilled or prepared on our rotisserie. We have 24 beers on draft (mostly craft), one cask, craft cocktails made with fresh juice, great wine selection if you don’t like beer! And we have one of the coolest atmospheres you’ll see in a Restaurant or Pub!

780 State Road

Popular Items

Bourbon Tips$23.95
Wood-grilled, marinated tenderloin tips garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, with a bourbon glaze
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.95
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar and american cheese, with C&P BBQ sauce
TC Nachos TO GO$16.95
Cheddar cheese, black bean corn relish, cumin sour cream,
Don't for to add Chili, Guacamole, Pulled pork, Crumbled chourico, BBQ brisket, or Fried chicken for an extra charge.
Extra Cornbread$3.00
3 pieces of our house made corn bread with cinnamon maple butter
BIG Tender (12)$16.95
Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of two sauces.
C&P BBQ,,Pineapple Chipotle BBQ
Sweet Chile Sriracha,
Secret Weapon Teriyaki,
Garlic Parmesan,
Classic Buffalo,
Carolina Gold,
Maple Buffalo,
Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
Mac'n Cheese$15.95
Cavatappi pasta, house blend cheese sauce, and seasoned bread crumbs
Add puled pork or veggies $4, add buffalo chicken $5 and now Add Lobster meat.
Pretzel Sticks$9.95
Baked, salted soft pretzel, cheese dipping sauce
SINGLE Tender (6)$10.95
Hand dipped and battered chicken breast tenders with your choice of one sauce.
C&P BBQ,,Pineapple Chipotle BBQ
Sweet Chile Sriracha,
Secret Weapon Teriyaki,
Garlic Parmesan,
Classic Buffalo,
Carolina Gold,
Maple Buffalo,
Carolina Reaper (Really HOT)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
cole slaw, fried onion straws, pineapple chipotle BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Platter$15.95
A half pound of our 12-hour smoked pork butt, and C&P BBQ sauce.
Location

Dartmouth MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
