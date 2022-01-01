Go
Castello Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA

2 Padanaram Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (669 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Tray Penne Vodka$130.00
Half Tray Veal Parmigiana$160.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

2 Padanaram Rd.

Danbury CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
