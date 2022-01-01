Go
Toast

Castle Danger Brewery

Crafting a North Shore Experience.

17 7th St

No reviews yet

Location

17 7th St

Two Harbors MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scenic 61

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO 'SCENIC 61'
Some things are better when easily done.
Fun, fresh and ready: the team from the New Scenic Café is bringing care for ingredients and attention to detail...
...ON THE ROAD.
Street food inspired by everything we love: good food, good people, a little bit of wildness, and the crash of rock and shore that we call 'Scenic 61'

New Scenic Café

No reviews yet

Meal kits, fresh bakery fare, deli goods, and pantry items from the New Scenic Cafe…to take home!
FAIR WAGE SHARE: Everyone on our team works hard to ensure you have a great experience. We add a 20% 'Fair Wage Share' service charge to all orders to support our entire team, allowing us to ensure all staff are adequately valued and more equitably paid. (Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23 subdivision 9, the service charge is not a gratuity for employee service and is the property of the business to distribute.)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston