Canal Park Brewing Company

Industrial Brewpub with a Northcoaster attitude. Serving up award-winning craft beer and locally sourced pub food.

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

300 Canal Park Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)

Popular Items

15 Barrel Reuben$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
Canal Park Club$14.00
Shaved turkey breast, bacon, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, onion, and lingonberry mayo on Texas toast.
Protein Bowl$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
Tidehaus$16.00
Fresh ground chuck patty with white cheddar, beer glazed onions, house whiskey sauce and roasted garlic aioli.
Basket Fries$5.00
Kid Chicken Strips$7.00
Golden, crispy chicken strips.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Crispy tenders lightly breaded and served with honey mustard.
Pretzels$11.00
Two Wisconsin made Bavarian pretzels served with Stoned Surf IPA Mustard and CPB beer queso
Cheese Curds$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme
Build Your Own Burger$12.00
Pick your patty, cheese, extras, and a sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

300 Canal Park Drive

Duluth MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fitger's Brewhouse

No reviews yet

Dear Valued Customer,
As you have most likely read, many
restaurants and industries are struggling to find staff and have been forced to either closedown or to modify their hours and/or sections that are open for dining. We are no exception.
Beginning July 2st, we will be adding a 5% service charge. This service charge is not a
gratuity. It is to help offset the pay raises we have given to our non-tipped staff, mostly to the cooks and dishwashers.
We really value your business, and we truly hope that this service charge does not
frustrate you or cause you any unease. Our
intention is to hold menu prices in check while using other sources of income to offset the rising labor costs.
Sincerely,
The Brewhouse Team

The King of Creams - Hillside

No reviews yet

Hand Smashed All-Natural Burgers, Delicious Philly Cheesesteaks and 18 Mouthwatering Ice Cream Flavors.

Flame Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rathskeller

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

