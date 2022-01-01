Duluth brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Duluth

Fitger's Brewhouse image

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Salad$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.
Brewhouse Fish Tacos$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
Pub Style Wild Rice Burger$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Duluth Boomtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL 1# WINGS$12.95
Competition-Tested, Award-Winning Wings With Crazy-Good Flavors Ranging From
Super Hot To Tangy And Sweet.
PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES$8.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli
BISON BURGER$17.95
*COOKED MEDIUM*
Grass Fed Bison . Cheddar Cheese
Caramelized Onion . Arugula . Tomato
Garlic Aioli
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Protein Bowl$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
15 Barrel Reuben$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
Cheese Curds$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
Blacklist Brewing Co image

 

Blacklist Brewing Co

120 E Superior St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blacklist Brewing Co

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Duluth

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston