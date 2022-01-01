Duluth brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Duluth
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Popular items
|Maple Salad
|$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.
|Brewhouse Fish Tacos
|$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
|Pub Style Wild Rice Burger
|$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.
More about Duluth Boomtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL 1# WINGS
|$12.95
Competition-Tested, Award-Winning Wings With Crazy-Good Flavors Ranging From
Super Hot To Tangy And Sweet.
|PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES
|$8.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli
|BISON BURGER
|$17.95
*COOKED MEDIUM*
Grass Fed Bison . Cheddar Cheese
Caramelized Onion . Arugula . Tomato
Garlic Aioli
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|Popular items
|Protein Bowl
|$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
|15 Barrel Reuben
|$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme