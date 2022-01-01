Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brewhouse Fish Tacos$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACO$13.95
Golden Fried Fish . Southwestern Slaw . Avocado . Fresh Tomate . Pickled Red Onion . Jalapeño . Queso Fresco . Fresh Lime . Chips + Salsa . Chipotle Sour Cream
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
Panko crusted seasonal fish, cilantro lime rice, jicama slaw and cilantro cream sauce in 2 soft flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips and house salsa.
More about Canal Park Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Chili

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Quesadillas

Tacos

French Toast

Nachos

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston