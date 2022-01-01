Fish tacos in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Brewhouse Fish Tacos
|$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
More about Duluth Boomtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$13.95
Golden Fried Fish . Southwestern Slaw . Avocado . Fresh Tomate . Pickled Red Onion . Jalapeño . Queso Fresco . Fresh Lime . Chips + Salsa . Chipotle Sour Cream
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Panko crusted seasonal fish, cilantro lime rice, jicama slaw and cilantro cream sauce in 2 soft flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips and house salsa.