Garlic chicken in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Bali Asian Cuisine

1931 West Superior Street, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Garlic Chicken Rice Bowl$18.00
Chicken marinated with local honey, mirin, garlic, hoisin, soy sauce, onion, scallion, and chilies and served with Asian salad and crispy wonton.
More about Bali Asian Cuisine
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD$12.95
Smoked Chicken . Creamy Garlic Herb . Roasted Garlic . Mozzarella . Parsley
Garlic Chicken Flatbread$12.95
More about Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977

