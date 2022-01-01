Go
Caswell Station

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

366 N Caswell Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$3.00
Chicken Melt$11.00
Grilled Chicken sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone, ranch on pita Veggie 10
Chicken Tenders$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

366 N Caswell Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
