CFC Common Grounds Coffee Shop
44505 Atwater Dr
Location
Ashburn VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Welcome to Church!
Christian Fellowship Church invites you to enjoy locally roasted, freshly ground coffees and premium teas Sunday mornings before church.
