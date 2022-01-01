Go
Toast

The Lost Fox

Welcome to your neighborhood pub…
We value seasonal ingredients and work with regional farms to create locally sourced shareable small plates with a hint of Virginia inspired fare. Enjoy a whiskey with a cigar at our outdoor terrace bar. Overlook One Loudoun’s downtown plaza with a signature cocktail on our patio or cozy up with a pint next to our stone hearth in the den.
Above all, we are a place to gather with friends and hide away.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

20374 Exchange St. • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20374 Exchange St.

Ashburn VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Pot Legend Ashburn

No reviews yet

Authentic Sichuan-style hot pot.
Come in and enjoy!

Sullivan's Cove - Ashburn, VA

No reviews yet

.

City Tap

No reviews yet

Thanks for joining us! Hope to see you again soon!

Pho Nomenal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston