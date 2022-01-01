The Lost Fox
Welcome to your neighborhood pub…
We value seasonal ingredients and work with regional farms to create locally sourced shareable small plates with a hint of Virginia inspired fare. Enjoy a whiskey with a cigar at our outdoor terrace bar. Overlook One Loudoun’s downtown plaza with a signature cocktail on our patio or cozy up with a pint next to our stone hearth in the den.
Above all, we are a place to gather with friends and hide away.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
20374 Exchange St. • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20374 Exchange St.
Ashburn VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
