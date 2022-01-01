Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
We are a family run Mediterranean Seafood restaurant offering a daily menu of fresh selections & specials. 15 years in the Bethesda market.
5225 Pooks Hill Road
Popular Items
Location
5225 Pooks Hill Road
Bethesda MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Bethesda Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Fish Taco
Come in and enjoy!