Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

We are a family run Mediterranean Seafood restaurant offering a daily menu of fresh selections & specials. 15 years in the Bethesda market.

5225 Pooks Hill Road

Popular Items

[SOUP] CREAM OF CRAB
Classic Cream of Crab Soup, lump crab meat, kick of Old Bay
Crispy Baked Eggplant$9.95
Layers of Crispy Eggplant layered with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, baked in the oven to bubbly golden brown
HOUSE Salad$6.95
Mesclun Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Parmesan, Red Onion & Boiled Egg
ORIGINAL HEMI Pizza (Cheese & Sauce)$14.00
(ORDER ANYTIME FOR TUES-SAT PICKUP 4 - 9 PM )
ALSO SUNDAY 4-8 pm)
An 8" x 10" hand crafted Detroit Pizza topped with a beautiful combination of four cheeses, including Wisconsin Brick cheese.
A golden brown buttery crust supporting a focaccia like crust cresting with cheese. Especially crunchy in the corners, you'll never go back to "regular" pizza again. Promise.
Chicken Piccata$18.95
8 oz Pounded Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Portobello Mushroom, Linguini Pasta
Caesar$8.90
Whole Romaine Leaves tossed in Caesar dressing and grilled briefly, Balsamic Reduction, CRUSHED UP GARLIC CROUTONS & Shaved Parmesan on top
Halibut$27.90
Grilled Halibut Filet w/ Creamy Lump Crab Meat, Asparagus/Cauliflower Hash
CT's Gourmet Burger$14.80
Three Cuts of Beef, Smoked Provolone, Roasted Pepper Salad, Caramelized Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bread, Hand Cut French Fries
Calamari - D$10.95
Hand cut fresh calamari dusted in our special blend of seasoned flour, flash fried and served with Lemon Basil Aioli & Mild Banana Peppers.
SCALLOPS DINNER$24.95
4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl
