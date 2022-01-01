Go
Chesapeake Grille & Deli

Fast, Casual, Friendly
Serving all the freshest flavors of the Bay!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10092 Southern Maryland Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2199 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bread Mac & Cheese Melt$13.99
Chesapeake Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, hearts of palm, cranberries, sunflower seeds, avocado, green olives and feta.
Meat Lovers Pizza$12.99
Turkey & Swiss$12.99
Ham & Cheese$12.99
Tossed Caprese Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, grilled chicken, balsamic glaze, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and garlic flatbread.
Crabby Pizza$16.99
BLT$11.99
Cold Cut Hoagie$12.99
BBQ Pulled Pork$11.99
Fire-braised, hand-pulled pork smothered in local BBQ sauce with coleslaw on a kaiser roll with Bay fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10092 Southern Maryland Blvd

Dunkirk MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
