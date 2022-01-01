Chesapeake Grille & Deli
Fast, Casual, Friendly
Serving all the freshest flavors of the Bay!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
10092 Southern Maryland Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10092 Southern Maryland Blvd
Dunkirk MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Anthony's Bar and Grill
Locally owned and operated small business.
Pinky's Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Chesapeake Market & Deli
Fast, Casual, Friendly
Serving all the freshest flavors of the Bay!
Porkey's BBQ
Come on in and grab some delicious BBQ!!