Dunkirk restaurants you'll love

Dunkirk restaurants
  • Dunkirk

Dunkirk's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Dunkirk restaurants

Chesapeake Grille & Deli image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk

10092 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk

Avg 4.5 (2199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Bay-Sized Burger$12.99
Our steak burger patty with lettuce, tomato, and crispy onions topped with cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with Bay fries.
Beer-Battered Rockfish$17.99
Rockfish with Bay fries; our version of fish and chips.
Chesapeake Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, hearts of palm, cranberries, sunflower seeds, avocado, green olives and feta.
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli - Dunkirk
Main pic

 

Mamma Lucia Restaurant - 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard

10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard, Dunkirk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$9.95
12" Cheese Pizza
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Mamma Lucia Restaurant - 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard
Anthony's Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthony's Bar and Grill

10371 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk

Avg 4.4 (349 reviews)
Takeout
More about Anthony's Bar and Grill
