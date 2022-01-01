Go
Cheu Fishtown

What do we, two dudes from Philly, know about “authentic” Asian cuisine? Nothing. Lucky for us, that’s not what CHeU Noodle Bar, CHeU Fishtown & Bing Bing Dim Sum are all about. We cook what we like to eat — it’s personal, no matter what we put in front of you. Our food is often informed by tradition, but it’s never defined by it. All that we require of you is a willing mind and a willing stomach. We might not be “authentic.” But we do keep it real. - Ben & Shawn

RAMEN • NOODLES

1416 Frankford Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Banh Mi$15.00
red cabbage, pickled jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, kepie mayo.
Brisket Ramen$18.00
spicy. matzo ball, kimchi, and sesame red chili broth
[broth contains meat, gluten, shellfish]
Pork + Chive Dumplings$11.00
creamy wasabi sauce [five]
Coconut Curry Noodles$16.00
spicy, vegetarian. peanut sambal, b&b pickles, cilantro, and basil
Italian Hoagie Eggroll$11.00
italian meats, provolone, pepper relish
Fried Chicken Steamed Buns$10.00
special sauce, romaine, dill pickles [two]
Grilled Chinese Broccoli$13.00
peanut satay sauce, puffed amarynth
Miso Ramen$18.00
pork shoulder, soy egg, black garlic, and arugula [broth contains meat + gluten]
Charred Scallion Rangoons$10.00
goat cheese, black vinegar dipping sauce
Black Garlic Wings$14.00
sesame, lime, and scallion [seven]
Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
