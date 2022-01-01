Go
Toast

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Route 4 East & Forest Avenue • $$

Avg 3.6 (31 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

Route 4 East & Forest Avenue

Paramus NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston