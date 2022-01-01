Go
Clear Sky on Cleveland

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

418 Cleveland Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1808 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE BURGER$11.00
6 oz grilled signature blend burger with lettuce, tomato, onion
BRUSSELS SPROUTS - JUST DUCKY$12.00
Crispy duck, goat cheese and pomegranate balsamic reduction
CHICAGO CHOPPER$11.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, buttermilk ranch and balsamic reduction
MEXICAN STREET CORN SALAD$11.00
Mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, cilantro, green onion and chipotle ranch
MEDITERRANEAN MIXED GREENS SALAD$11.00
Quinoa, chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, feta, olives, red peppers, onion and herb vinaigrette
CALAMARI FRIES$12.00
Crispy calamari, lemon butter, tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese
DUMPLINGS$8.00
Pork or mushroom option served with sweet Thai chili, Thai peanut sauce and pickled vegetables
DOWNTOWN PHILLY$12.00
Shaved ribeye or chicken, wild mushrooms, peppers, caramelized onions and white American cheese on an Amoroso roll 11.00
FALAFEL PITA$11.00
Hummas, tzatziki , tomato, cucumber and feta
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

418 Cleveland Street

Clearwater FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
