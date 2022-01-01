Nachos in Horizons West / West Orlando

San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant

4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont

Avg 4 (539 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$14.90
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ

1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont

Avg 4.7 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Pit Boss Nachos$13.43
Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños
Beef 'O' Brady's

1642 E Highway 50, Clermont

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
