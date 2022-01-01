Nachos in Horizons West / West Orlando
Horizons West / West Orlando restaurants that serve nachos
FRENCH FRIES
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant
4315 US Hwy 27, Clermont
|Nachos Supreme
|$14.90
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Ellie Lou's Brews & BBQ
1391 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont
|Pit Boss Nachos
|$13.43
Your choice of meat topped w/ cheddar, sour cream, green onions, tomatoes & jalapeños
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1642 E Highway 50, Clermont
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)