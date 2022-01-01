Go
Coney McKane's American Eatery

Coney McKane's is a family owned and operated business since 1997. Flo, loving known as Grandma Flo, and her staff create delicious meal selections and made from scratch desserts. Her secret pie crust recipe will transport you to a time when your own grandma was whipping up desserts in the kitchen.
​We offer daily specials, made from scratch soups and a wide selection of salads, sandwiches and entrees. 
​Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see our ever changing daily dessert list, soups, specials and more!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

104 E. Prairie • $$

Avg 4.6 (1080 reviews)

Popular Items

BAKED POTATO SOUP
Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, bacon bits, pepper, dill, and a grilled chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce.
Piece Fruit Pie$3.99
Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn salsa, spinach, pepperjack, chipotle glaze, and cilantro.
Iced sugar cookies$2.50
Piece Cream Pie$3.29
Coneys Classic Burger$5.49
Pressed thin and tastes like heaven on a bun. Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with chicken, sliced egg, bacon bits, red onion, pecans, cranberries, & warm bacon dressing.
Cookies
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato and a side of ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

104 E. Prairie

Decatur IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
