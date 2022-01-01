Cortina
Located in Two Union Square, Cortina is at the base of one of Seattle’s most prominent commercial towers in downtown. Join us for Italian fare and craft cocktails either from the large bar area, cozy dining room, or for a special gathering in our private event space.
PASTA • STEAKS
621 Union St • $
621 Union St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
