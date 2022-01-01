Go
Cortina

Located in Two Union Square, Cortina is at the base of one of Seattle’s most prominent commercial towers in downtown. Join us for Italian fare and craft cocktails either from the large bar area, cozy dining room, or for a special gathering in our private event space.

PASTA • STEAKS

621 Union St • $

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$8.00
parmesan aioli
Focaccia$7.00
plugra • sea salt
Burrata$16.00
Carbonara$18.00
guanciale • parsley • parmigiano reggiano • egg yolk
Rigatoni$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
Cortina Burger$18.00
natural beef • beecher's cheese • applewood bacon • lettuce • red onion • special sauce • potato bun • served with fries
Baby Lettuce Salad$12.00
radish • fresh herbs • goat cheese • red wine vinaigrette
Baby Lettuce Salad$12.00
radish • fresh herbs • goat cheese • red wine vinaigrette
Gnocchi al Telefono$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
Gnocchi al Telefono$21.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

621 Union St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
