Go
Toast

The Carlile Room

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

820 Pine Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

820 Pine Street

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EllaMia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rumba/Inside Passage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Paramount Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cortina Cafe

No reviews yet

Cortina Cafe is located on the second floor lobby in the Two Union Square building. We are two floors above Cortina Restaurant, behind the elevator banks, next to the convention center and park entrance.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston