Go
Toast

Evergreens

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

600 University Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own$10.97
See full menu

Location

600 University Street

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cortina

No reviews yet

Located in Two Union Square, Cortina is at the base of one of Seattle’s most prominent commercial towers in downtown. Join us for Italian fare and craft cocktails either from the large bar area, cozy dining room, or for a special gathering in our private event space.

The Paramount Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

sankaku

No reviews yet

onigiri makes you happy!

206 Burger Company

No reviews yet

The Neighborhood Burger Joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston