Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
600 University Street
Popular Items
Location
600 University Street
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cortina
Located in Two Union Square, Cortina is at the base of one of Seattle’s most prominent commercial towers in downtown. Join us for Italian fare and craft cocktails either from the large bar area, cozy dining room, or for a special gathering in our private event space.
The Paramount Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
sankaku
onigiri makes you happy!
206 Burger Company
The Neighborhood Burger Joint!