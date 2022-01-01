Downtown salad spots you'll love

Serious Pie - Downtown image

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pear Salad$13.00
Bosc pear salad, radicchio, fennel, hazelnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
Italian Chop Salad$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1631 6th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

701 5th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

600 University Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1430 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens

