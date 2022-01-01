Downtown salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Downtown
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pear Salad
|$13.00
Bosc pear salad, radicchio, fennel, hazelnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
|Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
|Italian Chop Salad
|$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)