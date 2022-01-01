Clams in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Pizza$22.00
Penn Cove clams, chili flakes, pancetta, lemon thyme, parmesan, olive oil
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seatown Clam & Bacon Chowder Bowl$13.00
bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish and herbs.
Seatown Clam & Bacon Chowder Cup$9.00
bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish and herbs.
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

