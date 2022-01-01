Go
Toast

Noi Thai Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

1303 1st Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Crab Wontons$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Fresh Rolls$11.95
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
Coconut Panang Curry$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Larb$17.95
A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Drunken Noodles$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
Spring Rolls$11.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Black Noodles$18.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1303 1st Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BB's Teriyaki Grill

No reviews yet

A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

Serious Pie - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

The Moore Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston