Cougar Cave Espresso

The Endive Eatery

The Endive is a local cafe offering a dynamic food menu with an international flair. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Pastries, Pastas, Quiches, Spanish Tortillas, Chicken Filos, Poke Bowls, Noodle Soups & more in store! Sweets, savouries or otherwise we have you covered. Available dine in, drive through or take out, feel free to order ahead and we'll have it ready... Caffe Vita Espresso, loose leaf teas, local craft beer & quality wines, local art and more! Menu's change frequently, check @theendiveeatery for current specials...

