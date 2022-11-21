Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guadalajara Style Mexican Food West Richland

review star

No reviews yet

3960 W Van Giesen

3960 West Van Giesen, West Richland, WA

West Richland, WA 99353

Order Again

Popular Items

2 tamales with rice & beans
3 tacos dorados with rice & beans
Ceviche Tostada

Specialties

Tamales

Tamales

$3.00

Pork in red salsa, chicken in green salsa or cheese & jalapeño

Dozen Tamales

Dozen Tamales

$30.00
Taco Dorado

Taco Dorado

$2.50
Tacos Dorados 3×7

Tacos Dorados 3×7

$7.00
Asada tacos

Asada tacos

$2.99
Carnitas tacos

Carnitas tacos

$2.99
Barbacoa tacos

Barbacoa tacos

$2.99
Cheese quesadilla

Cheese quesadilla

$9.99
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.99
Special quesadilla

Special quesadilla

$14.99
Chicken Salad Tostada

Chicken Salad Tostada

$4.99
Chicken Salad (5 Tostadas)

Chicken Salad (5 Tostadas)

$19.99
Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$6.99

Fish salad

Ceviche (5 tostadas)

Ceviche (5 tostadas)

$25.00
Lonche de Pierna (Spicy Pork Torta)

Lonche de Pierna (Spicy Pork Torta)

$12.99Out of stock

Spicy pork

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$15.99
Carne En Su Jugo (includes Chips)

Carne En Su Jugo (includes Chips)

$14.99
Pork ribs In Green Chile (With Rice & Beans) includes 4 tortillas

Pork ribs In Green Chile (With Rice & Beans) includes 4 tortillas

$16.99

Pork ribs coverded in green chile, served with a side of rice and beans

Combos

Torta ahogada & 2 tacos dorados

$17.99

3 tacos dorados with rice & beans

$11.99

2 tamales with rice & beans

$11.99

Sides

Rice cup 8 oz

$3.99

Beans cup 8 oz

$3.99

Pico de gallo 8 oz

$3.99

Cactus salad (ensalada de nopales) 8 oz

$4.99

Salsas 16 oz

Red Salsa

Red Salsa

$5.99
Green salsa

Green salsa

$5.99
green avocado salsa

green avocado salsa

$5.99Out of stock
Smoky salsa

Smoky salsa

$5.99

Cold drinks

Soft drinks

$1.50

Horchata

$5.00

Rice water

Jamaica

$5.00

Hibiscus water

Hot drinks

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Bottle water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Energy drinks

Red Bull 12oz

$2.99

Jericalla

Jericalla

Jericalla

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3960 W Van Giesen, 3960 West Van Giesen, West Richland, WA , West Richland, WA 99353

