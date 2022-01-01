Go
Toast

CP Between the Lakes

Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere.

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Marinated grilled or battered and fried chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun. Grilled served with melted pepper jack cheese. Ask to get it tossed in our buffalo or honey sriracha sauce!
The Smokehouse$13.00
Bacon, sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, melted cheddar & jack cheese, and onion straws
Meat 'n 3$15.00
One of our fresh meats and three of our homemade sides.
Meat 'n 2$13.00
One of our fresh meats and two of our homemade sides.
Steak and Biscuits$13.00
Three steak medallions grilled to order on buttermilk biscuits.
Pub Salad$8.00
Iceberg and leaf lettuce mix topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Add your choice of protein
Wings$12.00
Choice of smoked, buffalo, honey sriracha or dry seasoning served with celery or fries
All American Burger$13.00
Two slices of American cheese and bacon
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken toasted in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Cheeseburger$12.00
American cheese. Your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
See full menu

Location

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd

Mount Juliet TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hibachi Jr.

No reviews yet

We are a fast paced Teppanyaki style of cooking known to many as Hibachi, where fresh assorted vegetables,steaks, seafoods,stir-fry noodles etc.. are seared, mixed & sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0251

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

No reviews yet

We love serving coffee to the community that loves to drink it!

Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston