Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

232 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Passion Fruit Juice Tea$5.95
ASIAN RICE BOWL
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
Crazy's Pad Thai$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
MEXICAN RICE BOWL
Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.
Taro Milk Tea$5.95
Fusion-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
Mango Juice Tea$5.95
Thin Crispy Wontons (8)$6.25
(Pork) *served with Thai Sweet Chili
Thai Milk Tea$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

232 Main St

New Paltz NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

