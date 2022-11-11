Lola's Cafe New Paltz

Lola's Cafe imageView gallery



Salads

VEGAN Asian Tofu Salad

$11.95

Blackened tofu tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds

VEGAN South Beach Salad

$10.50

dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh herb vinaigrette

VEGAN Southwest Cobb

$8.50

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, corn, fried tortilla strips, red onion, ancho cumin vinaigrette

VEGAN Brussels Sprout Salad

$10.50

Sandwiches

VEGAN Black Bean Burger

$11.95

homemade black bean and corn patty, diced red pepper, avocado, tomato, baby greens, on sourdough bread

VEGAN BLAT

$8.50

baby greens, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, on toasted whole wheat bread

VEGAN Tofu and Blackberry

$11.95

Blackened tofu, baby greens, blackberry compote, and balsamic reduction on a whole grain ciabatta

VEGAN Thai Tofu Wrap

$11.95

Blackened tofu, Asian slaw, spicy peanut sauce, romaine

Bowls

VEGAN Spicy Peanut Noodle Bowl

$10.95

linguini noodles tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Asian slaw, scallions, sesame seeds

VEGAN Southwest Bowl

$10.95

farro and quinoa, black beans and corn, avocado, tomato, cilantro, ancho cumin vinaigrette

VEGAN Sticky Bowl

$10.95

ginger rice, broccoli, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, scallions, sticky sauce

Soup/Chili

VEGAN Chili

$6.00

Sandwiches

GF Ahi Tuna Pita

$14.95

Seared ahi tuna, sesame-wasabi mayo, mixed greens on toasted gluten free bread

GF BLAT

$13.95

bacon, baby greens, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, chipotle mayo on toasted gluten free bread

GF Lola's Burger

$14.95

half pound house blend burger, melted American cheese, sliced homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce on toasted gluten free bread

GF Grilled Chicken Pita

$13.95

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted gluten free bread

GF Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.95

braised short ribs, cheddar cheese, havarti cheese, tomato chutney on grilled gluten free bread

Salads

GF Asian Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds

GF Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken tossed in Lola's buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, diced celery, diced carrots, BBQ ranch dressing

GF Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$12.95

chopped romaine, grilled chicken breast, garlic croutons, lemon, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

GF South Beach Salad

$14.95

sautéed shrimp, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese, red onion, almonds, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh herb vinaigrette

GF Southwest Cobb

$12.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, corn, bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, hard-boiled egg, red onion, horseradish ranch dressing

GF Chicken Waldorf Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, sliced apples, candied walnuts, lemon, creamy apple cider vinaigrette

GF Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, crispy brussels sprouts, crumbled bleu cheese, cranberries, bacon, red onion, candied walnuts, baby mixed greens, rosemary vinaigrette.

Wraps

GF Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.95

Lola's chicken salad with dried apricot, dried cranberry, celery, onion, mixed greens, tomato, citrus aioli

GF Baja Chicken Wrap

$14.95

herbed chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, romaine, baja ranch dressing

GF Hawk Wrap

$14.95

grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, coleslaw, romaine, BBQ sauce

GF Turkey Club Wrap

$14.95

sliced turkey breast, bacon, baby greens, tomato, buttermilk ranch

Panini

GF Chicken Bruschetta

$14.95

herb chicken breast, basil pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction

GF Chipotle Turkey

$14.95

sliced turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise

GF Tomato Mozzarella

$14.95

sliced tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, baby greens, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic reduction

GF Turkey Brie

$14.95

sliced turkey breast, blackberry compote, melted brie, baby greens on a toasted gluten free bread

Bowls

GF Southwest Bowl

$10.95

rice, black beans and corn, avocado, tomato, hardboiled egg, cilantro, ancho chili vinaigrette

MENU

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Hamburger

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Turkey, Cheddar cheese, and mayo on whole wheat bread

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

N/A Beverages

Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.75

Peach Tea

$2.75

Lemonade & Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Mango Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pink Grapefruit Culture Pop

$2.75

Wild Berry Culture Pop

$2.75

Ginger lemon Culture Pop

$2.75

Watermelon Culture Pop

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Browns Creme

$2.25

Browns Black Cherry

$2.25

Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

OJ

$2.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00+

Beer

KCBC LAGER

$8.00

ALEXANDR

$8.00

BEER HUG IPA

$8.00

SLOOP JUICE BOMB

$9.00

STONE BUENAVEZA

$8.00

CIDER

$8.00

Cans

Miller High Life

$4.00

Mixed Drink

$8.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Red Stripe

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Smoothie Sour Beer

$12.00

Milkshakes

Sweet and Salty

$12.00

Peanut butter and vanilla shake, Reese's, Nutter Butters, pretzels, caramel, caramel, whipped cream

Chocolate Coma

$12.00

Chocolate ice cream, brownies, Oreo cookies, chocolate ganache, whipped cream

S'mores

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, Kit-Kats, chocolate ganache, marshmallows, whipped cream

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, healthy meals served to you with a smile!

Location

49 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561

Directions

