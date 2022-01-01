Go
Toast

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation.The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.

FRENCH FRIES

10 S 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.1 (5635 reviews)

Popular Items

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken$14.00
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
Maduros$7.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
$5 Mojito Special$5.00
Black Bean Soup$9.75
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
Bread For 6
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10 S 2nd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Race Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Sit inside the low-key café and you'll feel like you've settled into a rustic bistro: heavy wood beams hold up the ceiling, a wood stove warms the room, and a gas street lamp throws dim light on exposed brick. During the warmer months you are likely to find the large barn doors on the front of the building propped wide open looking out onto the sidewalk dining and passers by.
Friendly bartenders and a broad selection of 15 beers on tap, with one hand pump, help you wet your whistle. The menu is simple but accomplished with a blackboard list of specials and a focus on seasonality of local products.
From housemade hot and cold soups to an extensive sandwich collection and entrees from a Fish of the Day to a Grilled New York Strip Steak you are sure to find something for everyone!
Come in and enjoy!

Mei Mei

No reviews yet

Traditional Taiwanese dishes with a modern twist.

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frame

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston