Go
Toast

Darling Aviary

Delicious, Sexy Cheeseburgers on Beautiful Buns!

HAMBURGERS

712 K Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Tweeter$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, House Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese
Nest of Fries$5.00
Curley Fries
Bushtit$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Crispy Prosciutto, Onion Confit, Brie Cheese
Dickcissel$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Endive Slaw, Crispy Leeks, Havarti Cheese, Honey Aioli
Red Crane$12.00
Crispy Ginger-Chili Marinated Fried Chicken, Brioche Bun, Daikon Carrot Slaw, and Sweet Spicy Aioli
Grapefruit Paloma$13.00
Grapefruit Infused Hornitos Plata Tequila, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Lemon/Lime Juice, and Mandarin Jarritos
Pecker$9.00
1/4 lb All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Arugula, House Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese, Calabrian Pepper Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

712 K Street

Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sacramento

No reviews yet

Sacramento's original mini golf bar featuring ALL local drafts and delicious Mexican food with a California flair.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Tiger

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tiger!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston