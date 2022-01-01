Go
Dartcor

7 Sylvan Way

Popular Items

CAJUN CHICKEN WRAP$6.95
grilled chicken, peppers and onions, tomato, cabbage slaw, cilantro lime aioli, black bean wrap
Fresh Baked Croissant$2.25
Chocolate Croissant$2.25
Fresh Baked Muffin$2.50
BLT on Multigrain Toast$5.95
applewood smoked bacon | crispy romaine | ripe tomato | | mayo | toasted multigrain bread
MUFFULETTA$6.95
salami, mortadella (contains pistachios), ham, provolone, olive tapenade, oil and vinegar
CHIPOTLE TOFU SANDWICH$6.95
crispy tofu, vegan chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, sourdough roll
Applewood Smoked Bacon | Farm Fresh Egg | Aged White Cheddar | Ciabatta$4.95
Farm Fresh Egg | Classic American | Brioche$4.95
GRILLED STEAK SALAD$7.95
romaine, skirt steak, smoked blue cheese, cherry tomato, charred corn, pickled onion,
balsamic vinaigrette
Location

Parsippany NJ

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
