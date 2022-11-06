Caterers
Taco Bout It
469 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
27 E Greenbrook Rd, North Plainfield, NJ 07060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near North Plainfield