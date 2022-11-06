Taco Bout It imageView gallery
Caterers

Taco Bout It

469 Reviews

$$

27 E Greenbrook Rd

North Plainfield, NJ 07060

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos
"Taco Bout It" Nachos
Angus Steak Tacos

Appetizers

"Taco Bout It" Nachos

"Taco Bout It" Nachos

$10.79

Crunchy house made chips covered with melted cheese with your choice of toppings, sauce, and protein.

XL Nachos

XL Nachos

$22.79

The extra large version of our Nachos. Great for sharing!

Chips and Dip

Chips and Dip

House made corn chips served with your favorite dip.

Tacos

Angus Steak Tacos

Angus Steak Tacos

$13.79

Three tender steak tacos served with white onions, cilantro, lime wedges, topped with cheese and your choice of sauce. Served in corn tortillas.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.59

Three white meat chicken tacos served with white onions, cilantro, lime wedges, topped with cheese and your choice of sauce. Served in corn tortillas.

Flounder Fish Tacos

Flounder Fish Tacos

$13.72

Three fried flounder fish tacos topped with finely chopped cabbage, carrots and tomatoes. Served in corn tortillas with your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.89

Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and your choice of sauce. Served with lime wedges in corn tortillas.

Surf-N-Turf Tacos

Surf-N-Turf Tacos

$15.28

Three grilled shrimp and steak tacos topped with white onions, cilantro, cheese and your choice of sauce. Served with lime wedges in corn tortillas.

The Taco Box

The Taco Box

Our fully customizable taco experience. Choose your protein, type of tortilla, sauces and a side. Feeds 6-8 people. Tacos come pre-assembled (unless otherwise specified), toppings vary according to the type of taco. We use corn tortillas for all our tacos. (Crunchy & Soft)

Burritos

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$13.06

Steak, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.29

Grilled chicken, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$10.44

Grilled shrimp, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Avocado, pico de gallo, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Surf-N-Turf Burrito

Surf-N-Turf Burrito

$14.24

Steak, grilled shrimp, rice, beans and cheese stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$13.09

Steak, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream..

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.79

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.49

Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.89

Grilled peppers and onions with melted cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.

Sides

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.99+

Our zesty freshly made guacamole

White Rice

White Rice

$2.99+
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.99+
Beans

Beans

$2.99+

Our made from scratch beans, your choice of red or black beans.

Chips

Chips

$2.99

Our house made corn tortilla chips

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$2.99+

Rich & thick sour cream

Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$4.99+

Zesty mixture of chopped white onions, tomatoes, fresh cut cilantro, and squeezed lime juice

Shredded Mexican Cheese

Shredded Mexican Cheese

$2.99+

Blend of shredded cheddar, monterey jack, asadero, and queso blanco

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$2.50+

Our authentic house made tomatillo salsa

Habanero Salsa

Habanero Salsa

$3.99+

Smokey, rich, and fiery habanero salsa

Avocado Sauce

Avocado Sauce

$4.99+

Creamy and spicy sauce made with avocados

Baja Sauce

Baja Sauce

$2.99+

Our tangy, slightly sweet mayo based sauce, perfect for seafood tacos

Mango Habanero Sauce

Mango Habanero Sauce

$3.99+

Sweet and flamin' hot, made with real mangos

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$2.99+

Thick, rich, and creamy

Desserts

Desserts
Our twist on a carnival classic! Our delicious crispy funnel cake fries with powder sugar. Choose between chocolate syrup or caramel dipping sauce.
Churros

Churros

$7.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Bottle Water

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Gallery
Taco Bout It image

