Southern
Caterers

Bobwhite Counter

1,059 Reviews

$$

150 Warren Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

French Fries
Tenders Box
Chicken Sandwich

Sandwiches, Wraps and Biscuits

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.79

Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.89

A Spicy version of our original Chicken Sandwich with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in BBQ Sauce topped with American Cheese and Bread & Butter Pickles on a Toasted Roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Ranch on a Toasted Roll.

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$5.49

Two Fried Chicken Tenders on a house-made biscuit drizzled with honey.

Buffalo Biscuit

Buffalo Biscuit

$5.49

Two Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce on a house-made Biscuit.

BBQ Biscuit

BBQ Biscuit

$5.49

Two Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in BBQ Sauce on a house-made Biscuit.

Chicken, Pickles & Ranch Biscuit

Chicken, Pickles & Ranch Biscuit

$5.49

Two Fried Chicken Tenders on a House made Biscuit with Ranch and Pickles.

Biscuit

Biscuit

$0.99

House-made

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.39

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.39

Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese and Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing* (*contains anchovy and cheese)

Kale & Quinoa Wrap

Kale & Quinoa Wrap

$10.39

Fried Chicken with Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, and Pecorino Cheese tossed in Citrus Vinaigrette.

Boxes, Buckets and More

Two Piece & a Biscuit Box

Two Piece & a Biscuit Box

$6.39

Thigh, drumstick and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions

Three Piece & a Biscuit Box

Three Piece & a Biscuit Box

$8.79

Two drumsticks, one thigh and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions

8 Piece Thigh Bucket

8 Piece Thigh Bucket

$22.99

Eight fried thighs

10 Piece Mixed Bucket of Chicken

10 Piece Mixed Bucket of Chicken

$22.99

Five drums and Five thighs

12 Piece Drum Bucket

12 Piece Drum Bucket

$22.99

Twelve fried drums

Tenders Box

Tenders Box

$9.09

Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces

Buffalo Tenders Box

Buffalo Tenders Box

$9.79

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in our house-made Buffalo Sauce. Served with a biscuit and two dipping sauces.

BBQ Tenders Box

BBQ Tenders Box

$9.79

Fried Tenders tossed in our house-made BBQ Sauce. Served with a biscuit and two dipping sauces.

Drum

Drum

$2.89

Fried drumstick

Thigh

Thigh

$3.49

Fried thigh

Add 2 Tenders $

Add 2 Tenders $

$3.59

Two fried chicken tenders

Add 2 Buffalo Tenders $

Add 2 Buffalo Tenders $

$3.89

Two fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce

Add 2 BBQ Tenders $

Add 2 BBQ Tenders $

$3.89

Two fried chicken tenders tossed in BBQ sauce

Salads

Kale & Quinoa Salad Entree

Kale & Quinoa Salad Entree

$9.39

Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette. *The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.29

Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing* (*contains anchovy and cheese)

Zesty Sesame Salad

Zesty Sesame Salad

$9.39

Mixed greens w/ cabbage & carrots, chopped scallions, pickled cucumber, toasted sesame seeds & carrot ginger dressing.

Sides

Kale Salad Side

Kale Salad Side

$4.29

Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette. *The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.

Blackeyed Peas, Collards & Tomatoes

Blackeyed Peas, Collards & Tomatoes

$4.29

Black Eyed Peas and Collard Greens with Stewed Tomatoes

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.39

Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.

Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$4.69

Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.69

Hand-cut potatoes cooked in beef tallow.

Pimento Cheese Dip

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.49

House-made Pimento Cheese served with Spiced Baked Crackers.

Side of Pimento Cheese

Side of Pimento Cheese

$2.29

House-made

Sauces

Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50
Side of Bobwhite Sauce

Side of Bobwhite Sauce

$0.50
Side of Buffalo Sauce

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Side of Honey

Side of Honey

$0.50
Side of Honey Mustard

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50
Side of Mayo

Side of Mayo

$0.25
Side of Pickles

Side of Pickles

$0.50
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Sweets and Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$2.79

House-made

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

Chocolate Chip Cookies (6)

$6.79

House-made

Brownie

Brownie

$4.49

House-made

Drinks

Iced Tea [16 oz bottle]

Iced Tea [16 oz bottle]

$2.99

Freshly brewed Iced Tea

Sweet Tea [16 oz bottle]

Sweet Tea [16 oz bottle]

$2.99

Freshly brewed Iced Tea Sweetened Southern Style.

Raspberry Tea [16 oz bottle]

Raspberry Tea [16 oz bottle]

$2.99

Freshly brewed Raspberry flavored Tea slightly sweetened.

Half & Half Tea [16 oz bottle]

Half & Half Tea [16 oz bottle]

$2.99

Half Brewed Tea with Half Sweet Tea

Lemonade [16 oz bottle]

Lemonade [16 oz bottle]

$3.99

House-made daily

Arnold Palmer [16 oz bottle]

Arnold Palmer [16 oz bottle]

$3.79

Half of our Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Half our Brewed Tea or Sweet Tea.

64 oz Iced Tea

64 oz Iced Tea

$8.99

Freshly brewed Iced Tea

64 oz Sweet Tea

64 oz Sweet Tea

$8.99

Freshly brewed Iced Tea Sweetened Southern Style.

64 oz Raspberry Iced Tea

64 oz Raspberry Iced Tea

$8.99

Freshly brewed Iced Tea

64 oz Half Sweet & Half Iced Tea

64 oz Half Sweet & Half Iced Tea

$8.99

Half Brewed Tea with Half Sweet Tea

64 oz Lemonade

64 oz Lemonade

$12.99

House-made daily

64 oz Arnold Palmer

64 oz Arnold Palmer

$11.29

Half of our Freshly Squeezed Lemonade with Half our Brewed Tea or Sweet Tea.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.69
Coke can

Coke can

$2.19
Diet Coke can

Diet Coke can

$2.19
Sprite can

Sprite can

$2.19
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$3.49
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.49
Boylan Red Birch

Boylan Red Birch

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fried chicken and house-made sides.

Website

Location

150 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

