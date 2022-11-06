Southern
Caterers
Bobwhite Counter
1,059 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fried chicken and house-made sides.
Location
150 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
No Reviews
99 Gansevoort Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jersey City
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurant
More near Jersey City