Dartcor

Come in and enjoy!

1 Sylvan Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet$3.95
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.95
Build Your Own Salad
Fresh Cut Fries$2.75
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Egg (each)$1.00
Side of Toast$1.00
Chicken Noodle Soup$2.95
Southwestern Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$7.95
fajita seasoned slow braised chicken | peppers | onions | shredded mozzarella | buttery crispy tortilla | salsa + sour cream
Build Your Own Grill Sandwich$6.95
See full menu

Location

Parsippany NJ

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

