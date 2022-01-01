Go
Madhatter

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1319 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Shredded Chicken, onions, peppers, and cheese served with pico de gallo and sour cream
Alice's Wonder Basket$15.00
Beef sliders (ketchup, mustard, and pickle) Plus Chicken Tenders and Fries with a side of honey mustard
Mac 'N Cheese$6.00
BBQ Ribs$21.00
Slow roasted BBQ ribs served with old bay fries and coleslaw
Hatter's Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion with basil aoli. Comes with french fries upgrad to house salad or onion ring $1
French Fries$5.00
House Salad$8.00
Romaine, fresh steamed corn, cucumber, tomato, red onion, choice of dressing
Red King Wings$12.00
Fried Bone in Wings
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Hatter's Burger$13.00
8 oz burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Comes with Fries upgrade to onion rings or salad $1
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1319 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
