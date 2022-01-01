Go
Southern

Decades

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

438 N Queen St

Lancaster, PA 17603

Popular Items

Caesar Salad -Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Smokey Caesar Dressing$8.00
Nashville Hot Vegan Sandwich - Vegan Roll, Breaded Fried Vegan Beef, Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Vegan Ranch$13.00
Vegan Beef BBQ Bites - Sweet and Smoky BBQ, Marinated Onions, French Fries$15.00
Vegan Drummies - Five soy protein drummies, choice of sauce, served with vegan ranch$13.00
Tortellini in Parmesan Cream- Cheese Tortellini, Parmesan Cream, Spinach, Your Choice of Blackened Chicken or Cajun Spiced Shrimp$22.00
Buttered Old Bay Charred Wings (9) Fried Crispy with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese$14.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich - Sweet And Smoky Barbeque, Marinated Onions, Hawaiian Roll$14.00
Truffle Fries$7.00
Decades Burger - Traditional Roll, American Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm

438 N Queen St, Lancaster PA 17603

When visiting our restaurant we ask that you please be mindful of our neighbors! Parking is available in the lined spots along the side of our building ONLY (please do not park along our neighbor's fences, in their alley, or beside their homes).
Additional parking is always available in the large parking lot across the street from the Science Factory next to Quip's.
We thank you all in advance for adhering to this when visiting us!

